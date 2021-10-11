Are classic cars still ‘classic’ if converted to EVs? YES, yes they are.
If there’s one topic that’s likely to elicit strong feelings among vehicle aficionados, it’s the conversion of a classic car into an electric vehicle. During the past few years, there’s been a flurry of electrified classic vehicle unveilings from newly launched independent firms, such as Lunaz, Electric Classic Cars, and Electrogenic, as well as an array of manufacturer-backed efforts including Jaguar’s E-Type Zero, Volkswagen’s e-Kafer, and the Renault 4 e-Plein Air.thenextweb.com
