COVID cases on the decline, but hospitals remain overwhelmed, says doctor

By ELISSA SALAMY, The National Desk
ktvo.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (SBG) - The overall trend for COVID infections, deaths, and hospitalizations is on a downward trend. Average hospitalizations in the last week are below 10,000, and new infections dropping below 100,000. “Across the country conditions in many areas are continuing to improve," said Dr. Nina Radcliff to The National...

