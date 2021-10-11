Where do Cedar Rapids mayoral hopefuls stand on public safety issues?

CEDAR RAPIDS — The four candidates vying to be Cedar Rapids’ next mayor in the Nov. 2 race all have shared differing outlooks on public safety issues. The mayor will be one of nine votes signing off on a municipal budget each year. In fiscal 2022 — the budget year that ends June 30, 2022 — the city allocated $43.4 million and $27.8 million for its police and fire departments, respectively. That is about half of the city’s general fund budget.