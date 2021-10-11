CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cedar Rapids, IA

Where do Cedar Rapids mayoral hopefuls stand on public safety issues?

By Marissa Payne
thegazette.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCEDAR RAPIDS — The four candidates vying to be Cedar Rapids’ next mayor in the Nov. 2 race all have shared differing outlooks on public safety issues. The mayor will be one of nine votes signing off on a municipal budget each year. In fiscal 2022 — the budget year that ends June 30, 2022 — the city allocated $43.4 million and $27.8 million for its police and fire departments, respectively. That is about half of the city’s general fund budget.

www.thegazette.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Parkland shooter to plead guilty to 17 murders

Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Nikolas Cruz intends to plead guilty to 17 counts of murder. Three faculty members and 14 students were killed in the 2018 mass school shooting. Manuel Bojorquez reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Cedar Rapids, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Government
Cedar Rapids, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
City
Iowa City, IA
The Hill

DOJ to ask Supreme Court to block Texas abortion law

The Justice Department says it plans to ask the Supreme Court to block Texas's controversial new abortion law hours after a federal appeals court ruled that the statute can remain in effect while it hears the Biden administration's legal challenge. “The Justice Department intends to ask the Supreme Court to...
TEXAS STATE
Reuters

U.S. to lift restrictions Nov 8 for vaccinated foreign travelers

WASHINGTON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The White House on Friday will lift COVID-19 travel restrictions for fully vaccinated international visitors starting Nov. 8, ending historic restrictions that had barred much of the world from entering the United States for as long as 21 months. The unprecedented travel restrictions kept millions...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayors#Black People#Race#Marijuana#Gazette#Truenorth

Comments / 0

Community Policy