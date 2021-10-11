URI Police Department holds 5th Citizens Police Academy

(Willmar MN-) Willmar police are thanking two citizens that came to the assistance of a police officer who was attacked by a man yesterday afternoon. Two officers were attempting to arrest a combative person in a parking lot at Highway 12 and Lakeland Drive shortly after 5 p.m. when the suspect fought with the officers, punching one in the face. During the struggle, a citizen stopped their vehicle and helped, staying until the suspect was handcuffed and secured. A second citizen also stopped and offered to help. The officer who was struck was not seriously injured. The police department says they want to thank the citizen "backup" that they received and say they are "honored to work in a great community like this."

WILLMAR, MN ・ 6 DAYS AGO