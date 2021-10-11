CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
URI Police Department holds 5th Citizens Police Academy

uri.edu
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKINGSTON, R.I. – Oct. 11, 2021 – The University of Rhode Island Police Department will hold its 5th annual Citizens Police Academy, beginning Oct. 20. The nine-week class runs through the spring semester and will enable participants to get a feel for various aspects of police work. The academy is part of the URI Police Department’s community policing efforts and aims to increase communication between the police department and the community through education.

