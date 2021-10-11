CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bemidji, MN

Bemidji offers incentives to remote workers willing to move

By Mark Reilly
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal
 4 days ago
Cities have long had incentive programs meant to lure employers looking to expand or relocate. Now remote workers are getting a taste.

www.bizjournals.com

Minneapolis, MN
The Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

