Metroid Dread Now The Fastest Selling Metroid Game In The UK
The GFK has published its list of best-selling games in the UK for the week ending October 9th, revealing just how well Metroid Dread performed for its launch in the region. placed third in the UK retail charts last week, becoming the fastest selling game in the franchise’s history for the region, eclipsing the previous title holder Metroid Prime 3: Corruption. It also sold three and a half times more copies at launch compared to developer Mercury Steam’s other 2D Metroid game Samus Returns, which launched for 3DS back in 2017. It should be noted that these figures do not include digital sales.nintendosoup.com
