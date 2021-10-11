CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metroid Dread Now The Fastest Selling Metroid Game In The UK

By Yoerider
nintendosoup.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe GFK has published its list of best-selling games in the UK for the week ending October 9th, revealing just how well Metroid Dread performed for its launch in the region. placed third in the UK retail charts last week, becoming the fastest selling game in the franchise’s history for the region, eclipsing the previous title holder Metroid Prime 3: Corruption. It also sold three and a half times more copies at launch compared to developer Mercury Steam’s other 2D Metroid game Samus Returns, which launched for 3DS back in 2017. It should be noted that these figures do not include digital sales.

nintendosoup.com

BGR.com

Black Friday video game deals: PS5, Xbox Series X, more

Planning for the holidays is a must in this day and age. You’re likely going to need to allocate some money from your budget on what you purchase for others around that time. Hot items that are going to cost more during the year are usually purchased on Black Friday or Cyber Monday. That’s because some of the best deals you’ll find are during that time. We’re here to keep track of some of the best Black Friday deals out there. Make sure to visit our posts on TVs, smart home deals, and laptops. But we’re here to discuss video games...
nintendosoup.com

My Nintendo Now Offering Metroid Dread October Calendar Wallpaper Set

Counting down to the release of later this week? Now you can do so with your personal devices!. My Nintendo is now offering a October Calendar – Metroid Dread wallpaper set at 50 platinum coins. The set includes wallpapers in various sizes for PCs plus mobile phones, and will be available for redemption over here until 31 October 2021.
hypefresh.co

Metroid Dread Game Leaks Threaten to Spoil Content for Gamers

Metroid Dread announced in Nintendo Direct. Now that Nintendo Direct announced Metroid Dread. At last, fans of the franchise collectively breathed a sign of relief that it was finally happening. Metroid Dread is a direct sequel to 2002’s Metroid Fusion. Spoilers and Leaks Around the Game Begin Spreading in the...
The Dad

Metroid Dread Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Now Available for Pre-Order

Arrives on October 8th for Nintendo Switch. It’s the first 2D Metroid game in 17 years, and fans are rightfully excited. Not only are we getting a new Metroid game, but we’re going to be able to play it in style with this brand-new Metroid Dread Pro Controller… that unfortunately releases a month after the game comes out.
nintendowire.com

Metroid Dread review roundup

The sequel to Metroid Fusion, which was released nearly 19 years ago, rolls onto Nintendo Switch this Friday. Metroid Dread has been a fantastic surprise since its announcement at Nintendo’s E3 2021 Direct (and its showcases during Nintendo Treehouse Live). Nintendo has been consistently promoting Dread in a variety of trailers and Metroid Dread Reports, and even reprinting the Dark Samus and Ridley amiibo for the game’s release. Now, as we’re just a few days away from the game’s launch (and waiting for additional units of the Special Edition version of the game and the Samus and E.M.M.I amiibo 2-pack to appear), something else has dropped (er, lifted).
Destructoid

Nintendo Download: Metroid Dread

Is the big event and it’s not even close. I mean there’s some cool stuff in here this week, like Disco Elysium – The Final Cut, Tetris Effect: Connected, and Gang Beasts (which was just delayed to Oct. 12), but for Nintendo fans, all of those don’t measure up to getting a brand new Metroid saga game for the first time in a long while.
nintendosoup.com

Metroid Dread Report Vol.10 Discusses Game Design, Visuals And Music

Nintendo has released a new installment of report which shares more details about the game. This time, the report shares some behind-the-scenes details about Metroid Dread’s game design, visuals, and music ahead of the game’s launch today. You can check out all the juicy details below:. METROID DREAD REPORT VOL....
nintendoeverything.com

Metroid Dread launch trailer

Metroid Dread, the latest in the 2D exploration series, arrives on Switch today. Nintendo has released a launch trailer to celebrate, check it out below. In case you missed it, here’s an overview for Metroid Dread:. Join bounty hunter Samus Aran as she tries to escape a deadly alien world...
Nintendo Life

UK Retailer Currys Had A Metroid Dread Deal That Was Too Good To Be True

Update #1 [Thu 16th Sep, 2021 15:45 BST]: It seems that adding the game to your basket now reveals the actual price being charged for the upcoming game, £49.99. Sad faces all round. It remains to be seen if the orders of the people who managed to snag it for just £26.99 will be honoured.
Business Wire

Nintendo Switch – OLED Model and Metroid Dread Are Now Available in Stores

REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Starting today, the newest member of the Nintendo Switch family of systems is now available in stores. Nintendo Switch – OLED Model has a similar overall size to the Nintendo Switch system, but with a larger, vibrant 7-inch OLED screen with vivid colors and crisp contrast. This new system gives people another option to play the vast and growing library of Nintendo Switch games how they want and where they want.
IGN

Game Scoop! 646: Far Cry 6 & Metroid Dread Review Discussions

Welcome back to IGN Game Scoop!, the ONLY video game podcast! This week your Omega Cops -- Daemon Hatfield, Tina Amini, Sam Claiborn, and Justin Davis -- are discussing Far Cry 6, Metroid Dread, Konami, and more. And, of course, they play Video Game 20 Questions. Watch the video above...
nintendoeverything.com

Metroid Dread has series’ biggest launch in UK chart history

Although specific sales figures haven’t been provided just yet, Metroid Dread is off to a strong start in the UK. We’re hearing that it’s now the biggest launch for the series in the region ever. Metroid Prime 3: Corruption on Wii previously held that milestone. Furthermore, this is without factoring in digital downloads of Metroid Dread.
nintendosoup.com

Pokemon Legends Arceus Features “Open Areas” But Is Not Fully “Open-World”

Ever since its announcement, fans have been abuzz with excitement over Pokemon Legends Arceus, whose trailers appeared to show off a more “open-world” type experience different from traditional Pokemon games. However, since then, closer analysis of the game’s promotional material suggests that the game is not a fully “open-world” game...
Nintendo Enthusiast

Metroid Dread sees highest-grossing launch in the series to date in UK

Nintendo put such a marketing blitz behind compared to with past Metroid releases that it would be a bit soul-crushing if it didn’t achieve at least a moderate level of sales success. Fortunately, the game finally launched on October 8, and early data is positive. GamesIndustry.biz has released the GfK top 10 sales data for boxed video games for the United Kingdom (UK), and Metroid Dread has landed in third place behind FIFA 22 and Far Cry 6. That’s good enough for Metroid Dread to be the highest-grossing launch for any Metroid game ever in the UK.
gamerevolution.com

Metroid Dread Softlock: Is it possible to have to start the game over?

Some players might fear getting a softlock in . There aren’t any waypoints and only general instructions on what to do, so there may be times it seems like players just need to start the game over. Those wondering if their Metroid Dread save is softlocked should read on to get back on track.
waytoomany.games

Review – Metroid Dread

Can you believe it has been nearly twenty years since Metroid Fusion, the last original 2D Metroid? This factor alone is enough to make me love the fact that Metroid Dread exists. It is a return to form for the hugely influential franchise. Not only that, it’s the first Metroid game to be released after the resurgence of the metroidvania genre. Even though that is all thanks to the myriad of indie titles that are often even better than their sources of inspiration, such as Hollow Knight, Bloodstained, and most notably, Ori. Weirdly enough, it’s almost as if Dread is now the underdog when compared to its modern peers. Grandpa is back, so let’s see if it was worth the wait.
Nintendo Life

Metroid Dread's UK Sales Momentum Points To A Big Moment For The Series

Though it'll take a number of weeks for sales figures to come through globally, it would seem that. has started strongly, driven by an extensive marketing campaign from Nintendo and a lot of positive word-of-mouth online. UK sales have been some of the first to come through, and though it failed to get past multi-platform titles Far Cry 6 and FIFA 22, Dread's launch weekend more than likely made it the IP's best opening in the country when factoring in eShop downloads (at the time of writing it's number one in the UK and US eShop chart).
