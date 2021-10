If you have college-bound children, you probably spend a lot of your day worrying about how you could possibly afford to help them pay for their degree. We won’t lie — it is a huge investment, considering student loan debt reached $1 trillion in this country last year. The good news is there any many free resources online to help guide you through the process, maximize your financial aid, find scholarships, and more. Get going.

COLLEGES ・ 11 DAYS AGO