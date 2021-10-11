Create Your Own Kalamazoo Halloween Town With These Haunted Miniatures
With Halloween fast approaching, you may have already started to decorate your house, but for some people the Halloween season spills over into November, which gives us more time to keep our houses looking spooky. Last year I found some miniatures that looked like a Christmas nativity town, only spookier and cooler. It really doesn't surprise me since you're starting to see more of the Christmas traditions spill over into Halloween. We're now starting to see people decorate black trees with scary ornaments. So rad...wkfr.com
Comments / 0