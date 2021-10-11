CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Create Your Own Kalamazoo Halloween Town With These Haunted Miniatures

Mark Frankhouse
 4 days ago
With Halloween fast approaching, you may have already started to decorate your house, but for some people the Halloween season spills over into November, which gives us more time to keep our houses looking spooky. Last year I found some miniatures that looked like a Christmas nativity town, only spookier and cooler. It really doesn't surprise me since you're starting to see more of the Christmas traditions spill over into Halloween. We're now starting to see people decorate black trees with scary ornaments. So rad...

Have You Heard This Ghastly Urban Legend Out of Rockford?

Something named "Hell's Bridge" sounds...pretty ominous. And since it's Spooky Season, let's dive into Rockford Michigan's Urban Legend: Hell's Bridge. Recently, Matt C. posted a couple of photos of what looks like a narrow, steel bridge in the dark. He posted those pictures to the Facebook group Abandoned, Old and Interesting Things in Michigan which you can see here.
ROCKFORD, MI
KalamaTopia, Kalamazoo’s Outdoor Holiday Market, Returning In 2021

People are already getting excited for Christmas time in Kalamazoo and Downtown was even more excited to announce the return of KalamaTopia, a makers-mart outdoor cold-air shopping event that kicks off the holiday season on Friday, November 5th at 5 p.m.. Last year they had a very successful event despite the pandemic, and they're hoping to do the same this year. The event is hosted on the Kalamazoo Mall between Michigan Avenue and Water Street. During the holidays, the event welcomes thousands to come and be a part of the celebration of the rich talent and amazing products made by people in greater Kalamazoo:
KALAMAZOO, MI
Kalamazoo Workers Not Amused By Prank Fortune Cookies

They say this week more people quit their jobs than ever before and stunts like this aren't helping the situation. Workers at the Target Distribution Center in Kalamazoo have remained steadfast during the pandemic, showing up for work and keeping the supply chain moving. So when they found out the...
KALAMAZOO, MI
The Michigan Ghost Town of Salo in Houghton County

Salo - or what's left of it - sits along the road in the U.P.’s Houghton County, Keweenaw Peninsula. But where exactly is/was it? We turn to Wikipedia, whose total information output on this town is the following:. “Salo is an unincorporated community in the township.”. That’s it. Well, that...
MICHIGAN STATE
Trick Or Treat Dates & Times In West Michigan

Halloween’s origins come from the Celtic festival for the dead called Samhain. Celts believed the ghosts of the dead roamed the Earth on this holiday. People would leave “treats” at front doors and would dress in costumes to appease the roaming spirits. Move that tradition across the Atlantic Ocean, fast-forward...
MICHIGAN STATE
Controversial Halloween Decorations at Scene of 2003 Murders

UPDATE: The Halloween decorations have been removed by the home owner as of Thursday, October 14th. Almost 20 years ago, there was a brutal murder of three people inside a home in Walker, MI. Today there is a Halloween display set up in the yard of that home that is causing quite a bit of controversy.
WALKER, MI
A Three Rivers Dog Gets Millions of Views on TikTok

Warning: If you don't love cute dog videos, this article is not for you. Side note: if you don't love cute dog videos, please seek help. Please allow me to introduce you to Samantha. Samantha is the first animal we've ever featured on #TikTokTuesday. This adorable German Sheppard has nearly 19 thousand followers and 480 thousand total video likes on her TikTok profile @samanthagsd.
THREE RIVERS, MI
Ohio Man Wins Halloween With House-Sized, Homemade Skeleton Decoration

The skill to not only envision this kind of full-scale decoration but then build it is not something I possess. I don't know that many people do. Hence why I can't stop telling everyone I know about this. However, for us less talented folk, we can still have fun with our Halloween decorations. Even if that means building our own Halloween nativity...check out what I'm talking about below:
OHIO STATE
Why Are Some Michigan Schools Cancelling Halloween?

The East Lansing School District ruffled a few feathers with an announcement Wednesday. Elementary schools in East Lansing, Michigan will no longer celebrate holidays like Halloween and Valentine's Day in class. What exactly does that mean and why are they making this move?. It almost sounds sinister or negative before...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flashing Cow Statue in Daggett, Michigan

I'm always astounded by all the cool roadside sculptures and attractions that are spread all over Michigan, but this one generally confused me. In Daggett, Michigan, in the Upper Peninsula there is a spot where apparently a roadside sculpture of a cow must have been cow-called... "Show us your teats!" The driveway display includes a cow which is flashing people like it's Mardi Gras , a cow made up to look like a waiter, and a self-garnishing hot dog man. So...I got questions.
MICHIGAN STATE
Kalamazoo’s Delish Supper Club Opening Storefront On Westnedge

Kalamazoo's Delish Supper Club will be opening their own store front in the building that used to host Farrell Audio & Video, connected to the old Theo & Stacy's location off of Westnedge. The Delish Supper Club a private supper club that began in October 2019 as a delivery only meal service in Kalamazoo. Originally, they were a ghost kitchen, but as demand picked up they soon realized a commercial space was going to be necessary for future operations. But just as they began to look, the pandemic began. This shut down their ability to deliver, while also using a shared kitchen.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Nominate Your Pet To Win Pet-O-Ween 2021

Pet-O-Ween is back, and this year we're looking for the most adorable photos of your pets in costume. The pet with the most votes by Halloween will receive a $50 gift card to Pet Supplies Plus, compliments of Harvest Moon Acres. At the end of the day, Pet-O-Ween is an...
PETS
This Stone Pyramid Has Every Michigan County Engraved On It

There is a stone pyramid located on old US-31, just north of Kewadin in the south end of Antrim County that is seeming to baffle people. The pyramid, or cairn, looks small from video but it's actually 12 square feet at the base and 16 feet high, so it's rather large especially while driving by on the road. I dug a little bit into this unique pyramid that has stones all over it and every Michigan county is engraved on their own stone. Pretty sweet right?
MICHIGAN STATE
Fricano’s Pizza Suddenly Closes for the Rest of the Year

Citing a “woefully inadequate staff,” Fricanos of Alamo has shut the doors until 2022. The long-time owner's reason for closing may not be what it seems. A forty-two year favorite may be gone forever. Fricano's of Alamo shared distressing news on their Facebook page, October 10. After two years of...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Mesmerizing Pics Give an Inside Look at Forsaken Detroit Buildings

I am someone who is fascinated by 'urban explorers' and the discoveries they make. Urban exploration, for those unfamiliar, is the exploration of manmade structures that have been abandoned. You can read more here. While I've never personally participated in urban exploration, there's someone in the Detroit area who has mastered it.
DETROIT, MI
103.3 WKFR plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

