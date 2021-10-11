Create Your Own Kalamazoo Halloween Town With These Haunted Miniatures

People are already getting excited for Christmas time in Kalamazoo and Downtown was even more excited to announce the return of KalamaTopia, a makers-mart outdoor cold-air shopping event that kicks off the holiday season on Friday, November 5th at 5 p.m.. Last year they had a very successful event despite the pandemic, and they're hoping to do the same this year. The event is hosted on the Kalamazoo Mall between Michigan Avenue and Water Street. During the holidays, the event welcomes thousands to come and be a part of the celebration of the rich talent and amazing products made by people in greater Kalamazoo:

