CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

A TikToker asked Kanye West how much his outfit cost and the rapper had no idea apart from his $200,000 watch

By Ayomikun Adekaiyero
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40jEme_0cNb6G4u00
Kanye West was interviewed by Chris Smoove.

TikTok / @christoosmoove

  • TikToker Chris Smoove shared a video of him asking Kanye West about the cost of his outfit.
  • West responded with "I don't know" for almost every question Smoove asked.
  • When Smoove asked about the rapper's watch he responded with "$200[,000]."

A Tiktoker asked Kanye West about the cost of his outfit, but the "Donda" rapper responded that he did not know apart from his $200,000 watch.

Chris Smoove has gained a following on the social media platform by asking strangers questions about their outfits, money, or how much they use social media.

@christoosmoove

How much is your outfit worth? KANYE DOESNT KNOW 😂😂🤦🏾‍♂️ #fyp #foryou #xyzbca #viral

♬ original sound - Chris smoove

Over the weekend, Smoove shared a video of him asking West how much his outfit, which included a Balenciaga bag, cost.

In the video, Kanye West responds with "I don't know" in the same tone for every one of Smoove's questions until he comes to the watch, which West said was "$200[,000]."

It's unclear what watch West is wearing in the video, however, GQ reports that West's collection involves a Cartier Crash, one of which was recently sold at a Christie's auction for a then-auction record of $225,000.

Smoove also posted a picture posing with West on his Instagram, which seemed to have been taken on the same day of filming the video.

A post shared by Chris Smoove (@chris_too_smoove)

According to PageSix , West was in New Canaan, Connecticut on Friday to visit an 80-acre "humanitarian and cultural center" called Grace's farm.

In 2018, according to the Daily Mail , Kim Kardashian West had revealed that the rapper had made over her entire closet when they started dating. Kanye West has also had his own fashion lines including $90 Gap Hoodies , and $200 Gap Puffer Jackets that were released earlier this year.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 48

CCC LVC
4d ago

So are we ignoring this man is literally suffering before our eyes and fans ignore his dangers. I mean come on they had this man strapped to a hospital bed as he's yelling and pleading they're trying to kill him.. Then Trump visits him in UCLA and he comes out with New Blonde Hair and a " I just want to make music " attitude. Then he goes from hip hop to gospel singer and nobody sees anything wrong with that.. Okay just checking, Yezzus needs Jesus Christ forreal and not for the world.

Reply(14)
11
Danny Trujillo
4d ago

When you have a fortune of over a Billion dollars you don't really care about how much your clothing costs.

Reply
7
Related
CinemaBlend

Kim Kardashian Is Being Sued By Neighbor For Alleged Underground Vault, But What's Really Going On?

The Kardashian-Jenners keep their fans well-informed of their lavish lifestyle via social media. They even make it absolutely, perfectly clear that their toddler’s gold chains are, like, totally real. But can't the Kardashians have their cake and build under the foundations of their mansions, too? A neighbor of Kim Kardashian’s is reportedly suing her over an alleged underground vault, but there's supposedly more to the story.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kim Kardashian corrects Ellen DeGeneres after she assumes two-year-old son Psalm’s gold chain is ‘fake’

Kim Kardashian has amused fans by correcting Ellen DeGeneres after the talk-show host assumed a gold chain worn by the reality star’s two-year-old son Psalm West was “fake”.On Thursday, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star sat down for an interview with DeGeneres on The Ellen Show, during which they discussed the Skims founder’s four children, who she shares with estranged husband Kanye West, and how they are “so different”.When the conversation turned to Kardashian’s youngest child, Psalm, DeGeneres identified him as the one who was pictured on the reality star’s Instagram wearing a thick gold chain around his...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Birdman Reveals Reason Why He Didn't Sign Kanye West

Birdman dropped all kinds of gems during his recent appearance on the Big Facts Podcast. The rap icon spoke with the hosts of the show about how he gave nearly $1.5 billion to Lil Wayne, Drake, and Nicki Minaj after striking a deal with Universal, how he believes he's accomplished more in the music business than JAY-Z and Diddy, YoungBoy Never Broke Again becoming the biggest rapper in the world, and much more. He also spoke about his relationship with Kanye West, revealing that he had a chance to sign the Chicago-born musical genius to a producer deal, but he chose not to because of Mannie Fresh.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
E! News

Watch Psalm West Totally Ignore Mom Kim Kardashian’s Kisses in Hilarious Video

Watch: Kim Kardashian Shares First Close-Up Photo of Psalm West. Psalm West proved nothing gets in the way of his TV time—even mom Kim Kardashian!. The KKW Beauty mogul, who shares four kids with ex Kanye West, recently let fans in on what quality time with the toddler is really like. In an adorable video posted to her Instagram Story on Sept. 27, Kim attempted to shower Psalm with enough kisses for a lifetime. However, the 2-year-old was quite preoccupied with other things, including watching his favorite show on TV.
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Kanye West Removes Chris Brown Entirely From ‘Donda’

Kanye West is making some changes to his Donda album. On Tuesday, an updated version of the project was available on all streaming platforms and one of the big changes on the LP includes the removal of Chris Brown’s vocals on “New Again.”. In the new version, Brown is replaced...
MUSIC
New York Post

Kanye West reportedly buys $57.3M Malibu escape amid divorce

Ye said yes — but social media is saying no. Billionaire rapper Kanye West appears to have dropped $57.25 million on a box-like Malibu house as he navigates his divorce from Kim Kardashian. And although the 3,665-square-foot, concrete-heavy house is designed by award-winning starchitect Tadao Ando, it wasn’t impressing the...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kim Kardashian West
Person
Chris Smoove
Person
Kanye
Popculture

Kanye West's Alleged Cheating on Kim Kardashian Comes to Light After 'Donda' Release

As the current status of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's marriage seems to be in limbo, at least to the public, West's alleged infidelity throughout their 7-year marriage is coming to light. Per The Blast, a source close to the former couple has come forward and is alleging that the rapper cheated on the SKIMS founder with a musical peer. "Kanye cheated on Kim with an A-list singer," the source claims. "At the time it happened, Kanye was mainly living in his bachelor pad in Hollywood because it was closer to his studio and he wasn't going to go home to Kim and newborn baby when he'd been partying late in the studio." The affair allegedly took place after Kardashian gave birth to their second child, Saint.
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Kim Kardashian Revealed Why She Divorced Kanye West in Her SNL Monologue

When it was first revealed that Kim Kardashian would be hosting Saturday Night Live for the first time, people were skeptical if she could pull it off. After all, Kim is known for a lot of things, but funny is not one of them. But to most everyone's surprise, Kim killed it once she stepped out on stage. Her jokes didn't fall flat, they were actually funny, and she didn't hold back, taking shots at herself, her famous family, and even her estranged husband, Kanye West.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kim Kardashian says daughter North, 8, tells her ‘your house is so ugly’ when they are fighting

Kim Kardashian has revealed that her eight-year-old daughter North West insults her home decor whenever they are in an argument. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star opened up about the criticism from her eldest child, who she shares with ex-husband Kanye West, during an appearance on Ellen Digital’s Mom Confessions, where she was asked to share the meanest thing her child has said to her.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Watch#Tiktoker Chris Smoove#Donda#Christie#Pagesix#The Daily Mail
Footwear News

Kim Kardashian Opens ‘SNL’ in Head-to-Toe Pink

Kim Kardashian hosted “Saturday Night Live” for the first time ever today and her performance did not disappoint. The reality television star took the stage in head-to-toe pink velvet, featuring a high neck and pumps. In her opening monologue, Kardashian poked fun at her family, Kanye West and more. Kim Kardashian West’s Monologue! pic.twitter.com/t60b6ZC6cl — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) October 10, 2021 Earlier in the day she was spotted in a puffy pink coat and glitter boots on her way to NBC studios. Before hosting this weekend’s episode, the media mogul headed to rehearsals on Wednesday in eye-catching, all-black attire. The ensemble...
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

Why Is Kanye West Losing So Much Money?

Kanye West is a business mogul with his fingers in a lot of pies. Aside from being a chart-topping rapper and producer, he is also a fashion designer, an occasional attempted politician, and has penned hits for a number of high-profile stars. And, as he bragged to Nick Cannon in 2020 (via Billboard), "I got more money than Trump."
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Cosmopolitan

North West has the best clapback for Kim Kardashian when they argue

It's a universally known fact that mums and daughters argue, like, a lot. Whether it's about who left the straighteners on or who drank the last of the milk. And it seems, even when you're North West, there's still stuff to fight with mum about. Hilariously though, the 8-year-old has found the perfect clapback to throw at Kim Kardashian whenever the pair have a disagreement.
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Kanye West releases Yeezy Gap sweatshirt for $90: 'Looks like every hoodie at Walmart'

Kanye West released the second clothing drop of his Yeezy collaboration with Gap, and to the surprise of many, it's a simple hoodie. The rapper-turned-designer made his relationship with the retailer official in June 2020, announcing that the first pieces to come out of the 10-year Yeezy Gap deal would be introduced in the first half of 2021. One year later, in conjunction with West's 44th birthday, Gap released the $200 "Round Jacket" in the form of a pre-order, sharing that those who purchased the Yeezy piece wouldn't be seeing it until fall. On Wednesday, the line's second piece was added to Gap's website.
APPAREL
Insider

Insider

154K+
Followers
15K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy