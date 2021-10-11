Denver shouldn’t shutter vape shops — yet

Denver’s proposed ban on the last remaining legal flavored nicotine products being sold in the U.S. is a mistake. We don’t take that position lightly. We wrote in 2019 to support President Donald Trump’s proposed partial ban on flavored nicotine products that “the playing field is not equal when it comes to kids and teens. Their decision-making abilities are not fully developed and some evidence indicates they may be more susceptible to addiction. Taking concrete measures to block kids and teens from being able to use nicotine and marijuana products, especially through these popular new vaping devices is essential.”