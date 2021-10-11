CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chipotle Mexican Grill on the Increased Access to Debit and Digital Payments Opportunity

There’s no debate about the far-reaching effects the pandemic has had on consumers’ spending behaviors and payment preferences. Debit payments were not immune to the pandemic’s impact as more consumers turned to them. A study by the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco revealed that of the total payments made in 2020, debit cards were the most frequently used at 28%. Credit transactions were next at 27% and cash followed at 19%. Researchers reported the continuing decline in the use of cash was offset by the preference for credit and debit cards, which increased by 4 and 1 percentage points, respectively. The study also found 18- to 24-year-olds showed the most significant year-over-year decline in the share of cash used. The decline corresponded with a substantial increase in debit card use between 2019 and 2020 among that same age group.

