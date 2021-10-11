Who Is Jonathan Toebbe? Navy Engineer Accused of Selling Nuclear Submarine Secrets

An accused Capitol rioter who was accused of spraying law enforcement with a chemical irritant on 6 January was allowed to enrol in the US Army months after, a report alleges. James Phillip Mault, 29, was taken into custody last week at Fort Bragg, a military installation in North Carolina, having been with the US Army for five months. According to The Washington Post, he was assigned to the 3rd Brigade Combat Team of the 82nd Airborne Division and his connection to January’s riot only recently came to light within the army. Lt Col Uriah Orland, a Pentagon spokesman,...

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 16 HOURS AGO