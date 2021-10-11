CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who Is Jonathan Toebbe? Navy Engineer Accused of Selling Nuclear Submarine Secrets

Jonathan Toebbe hid a memory card containing secret data inside a sandwich at a prearranged location, while his wife, Diana Toebbe, kept lookout, the DOJ claims.

UPI News

Taliban commander charged with killing U.S. troops

Oct. 8 (UPI) -- A federal grand jury in New York on Thursday indicted a former Taliban commander on charges connected to the killing of U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan and the downing of a U.S. military helicopter. The grand jury unsealed the superseding indictment charging Haji Najibullah, 45, with 13...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Alleged Navy ‘spy’ was wannabe Medieval swashbuckler

The Navy nuclear engineer accused of trying to peddle US military secrets using a peanut-butter sandwich not only allegedly dreamed of being a spy — he saw himself as a Medieval swashbuckler, too. Jonathan Toebbe, 42, of Annapolis, Md., allegedly began his espionage bid in April 2020 — while buying...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
POLITICO

Maryland husband and wife arrested in nuclear submarine spy case

A Maryland couple were arrested Saturday and accused of trying to sell military secrets to a foreign power. According to the Department of Justice, Jonathan and Diana Toebbe were arrested in Jefferson County, W. Va., where they were allegedly attempting to sell information about the design of nuclear reactors on American submarines to someone they thought was an agent of another country — but who was actually an undercover FBI agent.
MARYLAND STATE
The Independent

Capitol rioter accused of spraying chemicals on police was able to enlist in the army despite FBI probe

An accused Capitol rioter who was accused of spraying law enforcement with a chemical irritant on 6 January was allowed to enrol in the US Army months after, a report alleges. James Phillip Mault, 29, was taken into custody last week at Fort Bragg, a military installation in North Carolina, having been with the US Army for five months. According to The Washington Post, he was assigned to the 3rd Brigade Combat Team of the 82nd Airborne Division and his connection to January’s riot only recently came to light within the army. Lt Col Uriah Orland, a Pentagon spokesman,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Military.com

2 Soldiers Die at Fort Bragg on the Same Day in Unrelated Incidents

The Army said two soldiers stationed at Fort Bragg died Monday in unrelated deaths that shook the community at the North Carolina base. Sgt. 1st Class Michael Hamilton, 35, of Plano, Texas, was found unresponsive in his on-post apartment and pronounced dead by emergency medical personnel. Along a main base...
FORT BRAGG, NC
The Independent

Satellite photos show crashed B-2 bomber in Missouri

Satellite images have shown the B-2 bomber that crash-landed at the Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri on Tuesday. At $2bn, the plane is one of the US military’s most expensive and dangerous weapons. The crash landing occurred at around 12.30am on Tuesday when the plane was out on a...
Business Insider

Why the US Army is hanging on to its Abrams super tank after 40 years of fighting

Should the US military replace the M1A2 Abrams Main Battle Tank or keep upgrading it? So far, the supporters of upgrades have won out. The modern M1A2 has been improved so much that it hardly resembles the original tank on the inside. Proponents are calling it the most technologically advanced tank in the world. But it requires a long testing cycle.
MILITARY
