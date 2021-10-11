CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charles urges leaders to do more than 'just talk' on climate

By PAN PYLAS - Associated Press
 5 days ago

LONDON (AP) — Prince Charles is urging world leaders to do more than “just talk” when they gather in Scotland’s biggest city, Glasgow, from the end of this month for a U.N. climate summit. The summit, which is scheduled for Oct. 31-Nov. 12, is being billed by many environmentalists as the world’s last chance to turn the battle against climate change around. Charles told BBC radio that leaders should take note of the despair many young people feel about their futures, adding that he understood the “frustration” of climate campaign groups such as Extinction Rebellion who have been staging protests and blocking roads.

