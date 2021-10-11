Early bowl projections: Michigan in line for Rose, Fiesta after 6-0 start

An unblemished start has Michigan in line for a New Year’s Six bowl game for the first time in three years. College football writers Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach both have the Wolverines playing in the Jan. 1 Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., in their updated projections for ESPN.com, released late Sunday. It it holds up, it would be the first time the 6-0 Wolverines have played in the Rose Bowl since 2007.