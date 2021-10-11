CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Early bowl projections: Michigan in line for Rose, Fiesta after 6-0 start

By Aaron McMann
The Ann Arbor News
The Ann Arbor News
 4 days ago
An unblemished start has Michigan in line for a New Year’s Six bowl game for the first time in three years. College football writers Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach both have the Wolverines playing in the Jan. 1 Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., in their updated projections for ESPN.com, released late Sunday. It it holds up, it would be the first time the 6-0 Wolverines have played in the Rose Bowl since 2007.

The Ann Arbor News

How Zach Charbonnet, other Michigan football transfers are faring at new schools

Every program is affected by transfers, but Michigan has significantly been impacted by the NCAA transfer portal in recent years. Since last season, the Wolverines had more than a dozen players transfer out of the program. And with the new NCAA rule allowing transfers to be eligible to play immediately at their new schools, some ex-Michigan players have made early contributions.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Midseason grades: Jim Harbaugh, Michigan get high marks for run game, defensive turnaround

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — It’s the half-way point of the 2021 college football season, at least for Michigan, and Jim Harbaugh’s team happens to be on a bye. So what better time to do some mid-season grading than now, with the 6-0 Wolverines ranked eighth in the country and riding a wave of momentum. They’ll host struggling Northwestern next Saturday, Oct. 23, in Ann Arbor with a real opportunity to move to 7-0.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Looking ahead: Bengals’ Joe Burrow-Ja’Marr Chase provide another tough test for Detroit Lions in Week 6

ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions (0-5) are back home and outside the division for their Week 6 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals (3-2). Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow went to the hospital to have his throat examined after last week’s overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers. He’s expected to be OK and ready for action. Burrow is having his voice rested this week, with coach Zac Taylor limiting how much the quarterback speaks.
NFL
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

