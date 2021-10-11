CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monday, October 11 Midday Forecast

By Savannah Tennyson
Cover picture for the articleStorms and showers welcomed us into the workweek. A few lingering showers and storms are possible this morning before being cloudy for the day. Later today, clouds will slowly start to move out of the region. Temperatures are much cooler this morning compared to 24 hours ago, thanks to the cold front. This is a marginal risk for the far eastern counties today. Temperatures have already topped out for the day. The temperatures will continue to decrease throughout the day before increasing only a few degrees this afternoon. Tonight temperatures drop to 50 degrees in Springfield. Tomorrow will be quiet and warm for the day, but the pattern changes tomorrow night, with a chance for more strong to severe storms possible Tuesday night. Showers and storms will ramp up overnight again, pushing north and east. The active pattern continues into the middle of this week, with more chances for showers and storms. The 70s will return for a few days before another potent front pushes through.

