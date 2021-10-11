Waterloo Man Arrested for Harassment

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reports the arrest of 57 year old Sodus man following the investigation of a domestic dispute in the Village of Sodus Point. It is alleged that John M. Kennedy, of N Fitzhugh St, was involved in an argument with a family member and during that argument he made threatening gestures with a fork and spit in their face. Kennedy’s alleged actions violated a refrain from order of protection issued by the Town of Sodus Court. Kennedy was arrested for Harassment in the Second Degree, Menacing in the Second Degree and Criminal Contempt in the First Degree. Kennedy was transported to the Wayne County Jail for centralized arraignment and is scheduled to appear in the Town of Sodus Court at a later date to answer to the charges.

SODUS, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO