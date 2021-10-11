CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterloo Man Arrested for Harassment

By Greg Cotterill
FL Radio Group
FL Radio Group
 4 days ago

On Sunday, October 10th, 2021 at 1:34 pm, the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Brian T. Shannon, age 25, of Waterloo, New York for harassment in the second degree. The arrest stems from a domestic dispute that occurred on September 30th, 2021. During the dispute, Shannon engaged in unwanted physical contact with a female victim. Shannon grabbed the female’s arm and pushed her while she was sitting in her vehicle. Shannon was transported to the Seneca County Correctional Facility to await arraignment in the Seneca County Centralized Arraignment Part Court. An order of protection was requested on behalf of the victim.

