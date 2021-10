Patience is typically regarded as a virtue. But if that’s the case, how long can one remain patient? Is there a time the plug gets pulled, and everything moves in a new direction? For the Philadelphia Eagles, these are the questions to ask. The last three games were discouraging losses that have shown this team is far from competing. Is this surprising? No, especially because quarterback Jalen Hurts and head coach Nick Sirianni are both extremely inexperienced.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO