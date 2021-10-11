CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Killed In Fiery North Hollywood Wreck

By CBSLA Staff
 4 days ago

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Two people were killed when a car slammed into a pole and caught fire in North Hollywood in the early morning hours Monday.

Oct. 11, 2021. (Citizen App)

The crash occurred at 1:30 a.m. at Burbank Boulevard and Vineland Avenue.

According to the L.A. Fire Department, firefighters arrived on scene to find that a car had slammed into a pole and was ablaze.

Two people were discovered dead in the car. The victims were not immediately identified.

There was no word on whether speed, alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash. Los Angeles police are investigating.

