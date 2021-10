NEW ORLEANS – (Wire reports) Ole Miss women’s cross country moved up one spot to No. 14 while the Rebel men came in at No. 28 in the Week Four USTFCCCA National Coaches Poll released on Tuesday. This is the 32nd time both Ole Miss squads have been ranked simultaneously, as well as the eighth time in a row dating back to the end of the 2020 season. This is the eighth straight appearance in the national poll for the Ole Miss women, who have now appeared in the USTFCCCA rankings 33 times in their history. Ole Miss has at least been receiving votes in 25 of the last 26 women’s polls dating back to 2018 and 42 of the last 45 back to 2016.

SPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO