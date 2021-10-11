CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food Bank

Annual Holiday Train Won’t Roll Through Central New York Again This Year

By Polly
96.1 The Eagle
96.1 The Eagle
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The annual holiday train won't be rolling through Central and Upstate New York once again this year. The COVID-19 pandemic forced Canadian Pacific to halt the holiday train for 2020, which usually stops in Saratoga Springs and in the Adirondacks. Once again this year, the train will sit idle and you'll have to enjoy the holiday train at home. ​Canadian Pacific will host a virtual concert and donate to local food banks in communities across its network for the program's 23rd year.

961theeagle.com

Comments / 0

Related
96.1 The Eagle

New York’s First U Pick Hemp Farm Has 8,000 Plants to Pick From

Mover over apples and pumpkins. This Fall you can pick your own hemp at New York's first U-pick hemp farm in Central New York. Ananda Farms in Fulton, New York is opening up their fields for U-pick hemp. Stop by the farm any day between 9 AM and 6 PM until October 23 to pick your own hemp. There are over 8,000 plants to choose from. "Whether you're cutting by the branch or whole plant, there will be a plethora to pick from," Ananda Farms shared on Facebook. "This is a family-friendly, educational experience with hemp tours."
FULTON, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
96.1 The Eagle

Beautiful Lakehouse With Underground Tunnel Breaks Record With Sale In Central NY

A very prominent local owner has sold this incredible home. The pictures inside of this Skaneateles home will take your breath away, as will the final sale price. It isn't every day that a home like this will hit the market. With the amount of extravagance this house offers, it also isn't hard to see why someone would want to be the owner. This home is one that is not just what dreams are made of, it actually is more. Sitting right on Skaneateles Lake, and having 11 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms, along with over 10,000 square feet, it sold for $13.1 million dollars.
SKANEATELES, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Popular North Country NY Ski Mountain Expanding to Slopeside Resort

West Mountain has been part of the North Country in Queensbury since 1961 and there are big plans to expand it into a slopeside resort. There are a few things that need to be done first through town officials and the approval of the Town Board later this month. But the Planned Unit Development needs to approve the whole thing and the hope is that they will by the end of the year.
QUEENSBURY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Insecurity#Food Banks#Central New York#Christmas Lights#Local Food#Canadian Pacific#The Holiday Train#Cp#Harvest Manitoba#The World A Short Drive#Cny Millions
96.1 The Eagle

Great American Baking Show Contestant Brings Her New Bakery To Oneida

She has been on more than just the Great American Baking Show too, also featured on the Food Networks Summer Rush. Now she has a new bakery open in Oneida. Baking is a very difficult skill, but one woman in Central New York sure knows how to make it look very easy. That woman is Andrea Maranville. It has been 3 years since her time on the Great American Baking Show on ABC. On that show, she showed she was someone who belongs with the big names in baking. In fact, Maranville was a runner-up. She had another opportunity to get some spotlight on a national television level just last summer too with Summer Rush on the Food Network.
ONEIDA, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Deadly Deer Disease Spreads From New York

A deadly disease in white tail deer that has been detected in parts of New York is being found in other parts of New England. The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department says cases of frequently deadly viral disease that affects deer have been confirmed in the state for the first time.
96.1 The Eagle

Dive Into A Big Bowl Of Mac N Cheese At These 15 Utica and Rome Area Restaurants

Do you love macaroni and cheese? Where can you find some of the best bowls across the Utica, Rome, and Syracuse areas?. Pasta and cheese casseroles were recorded in the 14th century in the Italian cookbook, Liber de Coquina, which featured a dish of Parmesan and pasta. It's been on tables of Central New Yorkers since you were a little kid. There is something different when you become an adult, and learn you can have mac n cheese whenever you'd like. Where do you go?
UTICA, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Teen Injured By Flying Hammer on New York State Thruway

Police are trying to figure out how a hammer smashed through a car's windshield on I-87 and injured a young girl. On Sunday, October 10, 2021, at approximately 2:19 a.m., New York State Police responded to a report of an incident with injuries on the New York State Thruway southbound.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Bank
96.1 The Eagle

After More Than a Year and a Half, the U.S. Border is Finally Re-Opening

Just in time for snowbird season, the U.S. border is finally re-opening to non-essential travelers in Canada and Mexico after being closed for more than a year and a half. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas announced travelers from Canada and Mexico who have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19 and have the appropriate paperwork can enter the United States via land and ferry ports of entry.
U.S. POLITICS
96.1 The Eagle

Shiver Me Timbers! Not One, But Two 50 Foot Pirate Ships Capsized on New York Lawn

Shiver me timbers! Arrr you ready for not one but two 50 foot pirates ships this Halloween season?. How do you top a pirate ship Halloween display that went viral in 2020? You build two for 2121. Two Pirates of the Caribbean-themed ships with 20-foot tall masts sit on a lawn in Rochester, New York. "I built rum barrels, 9ft Kraken tentacles, the sails, tiki torch skulls, and more all from scratch," explains creator Tony DeMatteo.
ROCHESTER, NY
96.1 The Eagle

35 Famous People Buried in New York State

Cemeteries all over New York are filled with famous headstones. From Presidents and sports figures to the stars of the big screen, the Empire state is home to a number of well-known people who have passed away. Here are 35 famous people whose final resting place is in New York.
UTICA, NY
96.1 The Eagle

The 9 Best Road Trip Destinations In New York State

Taking a road trip is an experience that never gets old. It could be an hour or two, or perhaps 10 hours or more; road trips bring family and friends together like nothing else. There's just something amazing about a long drive and the conversations and sights that go along with it. A plane ride can't replicate it.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
96.1 The Eagle

One New York Indian Tribe Gearing Up To Open First Legal Marijuana Shop

One Upstate New York Indian tribe is ready to open New York's first legal marijuana shop. Here's what we know so far. According to New York Upstate, the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe in Northern New York is potentially beating non-Indian nation weed retailers to the market. The state’s first legal sales of marijuana could take place sometime soon on the St. Regis Mohawk (Akwesasne) territory, which sits along the U.S.-Canada border near Hogansburg in Franklin County.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Reptiles And Exotic Animals Invade Syracuse For One Special Day

Reptiles, Amphibians, Arachnids, Exotic animals, all together under one roof. It's all happening in Syracuse at the Syracuse Reptile Expo. At the Syracuse Reptile Expo, you'll also find feeders and pet supplies too. It all happens on Sunday, October 17th at the Ramada Inn in Liverpool from 10AM - 4PM. Tickets are $10 for Adults, $5 for kids 6-12, and free for Kids 5 and under. You can buy your tickets right online with EventBrite, or at the door this weekend.
SYRACUSE, NY
96.1 The Eagle

96.1 The Eagle

Marcy, NY
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

96.1 The Eagle plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy