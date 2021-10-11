CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Low chances for development in the Caribbean

By Meteorologist Lauren Hope
 4 days ago
The National Hurricane Center is keeping track of two areas of interest in the Atlantic Basin. The next name on the list is Wanda.

The first area of interest is located in the eastern Caribbean Sea and is given a 20% chance of development. The second area of interest is a tropical wave approaching the Lesser Antilles and is given a 20% chance for development. Development for both disturbances is expected to be limited due to strong upper level winds.

There are no threats to southwest Florida at this time.

Count on the NBC 2 Hurricane Tracking Team to keep you informed.

