Maryland State

Maryland couple facing espionage-related charges

By Randi Bass
 4 days ago
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — A couple from Annapolis, Maryland is facing espionage-related charges after a year-long investigation by the FBI that spanned multiple states.

Jonathan and Diana Toebbe were arrested Saturday in West Virginia on charges of conspiracy to communicate restricted data and communication of restricted data, after allegedly sharing designs of nuclear-powered warships, violating the Atomic Energy Act. Prosecutors say Jonathan Toebbe worked as a nuclear engineer with the U.S. Navy.

The couple thought they were sending the secret information to a foreign agent in exchange for thousands of dollars in cryptocurrency, but really, they were communicating with an undercover FBI agent.

Court documents say Jonathan and Diana would hide SD cards inside things like peanut butter sandwiches, Band-Aid wrappers and chewing gum packages, sticking them at pre-determined drop locations in Virginia and West Virginia several times over the last few months.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of West Virginia says the Toebbes are expected to make their first appearance in federal court in Martinsburg on Tuesday.

COVID-19 vaccine exemption bill passes West Virginia House, heads to Senate

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK/AP) — A bill to limit West Virginia employers in their ability to require workers to be vaccinated against the coronavirus has passed the House of Delegates. The proposal would allow certain medical and religious exemptions to COVID-19 vaccine mandates. It passed the Republican-led House 68-30 Friday and is pending in the Senate. […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WV man to spend 5 years in federal prison in case involving machine gun parts provided to ‘Boogaloo’ members

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. – Chief U.S. District Judge Gina Groh sentenced a man from West Virginia’s eastern panhandle to five years in federal prison for unlawfully possessing a firearm silencer, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Timothy Watson, 31 of Ranson, pleaded guilty in March 2021 to one count of “Possession of Unregistered Firearm Silencer.” Watson […]
Detectives investigate Rockville bank robbery

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who robbed a bank earlier this week.  The armed robbery happened on October 12th around 4 p.m. in the 1100 block of Nelson Street.  The suspect entered the bank, displayed a firearm, took the money, then […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Navarro to join Baker ticket as candidate for Maryland Lt. Governor

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Former Prince George’s County executive turned gubernatorial hopeful Rushern Baker tapped current Montgomery County Councilmember Nancy Navarro to join his ticket in the number two spot as his lieutenant governor late Tuesday. In an interview with WDVM’s Randi Bass on Wednesday morning, Navarro said she hadn’t been completely sure about […]
MARYLAND STATE
Serious house fire prompts PGFD investigation

LANHAM, Md. (WDVM) — Authorities are trying to find what caused a house fire in Prince George’s County early Friday morning. Shortly after 1:30 a.m., crews responded to the massive fire at a home on 9300 Annapolis Road in Lanham. Firefighters found flames shooting through the roof of the single-story house, but they were able […]
LANHAM, MD
Montgomery County officials concerned about proposed redistricting maps

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The redistricting debate continues in Maryland as some Montgomery County leaders are concerned about what they call “drastic changes” on the proposed maps. Delegate David moon represents Silver Spring and Takoma Park and says this proposed map combining Bethesda, Takoma Park, Rockville, and Silver Spring makes it one-super “Dem district.” […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Boyds man pleads guilty to raping woman in 2019

CHEVY CHASE, Md. (WDVM) — A Montgomery County man has pled guilty to drugging and raping a woman back in 2019. Philip Mauricio Kantor, 48, of Boyds, Maryland pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree rape and one count of third-degree sex offense. Police say a woman reported that she was raped after Kantor bought […]
BOYDS, MD
