Nature is a muse for many artists, and Zion National Park in southern Utah is brimming with inspiring sights. From the sweeping red canyons to the sandy washes, the park is an incredible place to visit. Its beauty is the inspiration behind an annual exhibition hosted by Zion National Park and its non-profit partner Zion National Park Forever Project. Titled Zion: A Legacy of Art, the invitational show features 20 artists who each have their own way of capturing the essence of these precious lands.

TRAVEL ・ 14 DAYS AGO