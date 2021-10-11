2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT First Drive: Pony Car Performance, Electrified

Ask truck buyers if they want more of something and they'll say yes. More power? More space? More toys? Don't mind if we do. When combined with the industry's penchant for endless customer surveys and clinics, this truism assures every generation of pickup gets bigger, heavier and costlier. It's a vicious cycle, but every once in a while, someone tries to break it. This time, it's Ford, a company that's ironically done a lot to create America's super-size-me pickup culture in the first place. Nevertheless, after a couple days of intense testing, I think this 2022 Maverick is likely to succeed in finding a big audience where other smaller trucks have failed to make a dent.

