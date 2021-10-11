CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT First Drive: Pony Car Performance, Electrified

MotorTrend Magazine
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Ford unveiled the Mustang Mach-E, an all-electric SUV with the Mustang name, Mustang-like styling, and none of the Mustang's V-8 noises, it opened Pandora's corral. While some clearly loved the execution—a whopping 70 percent of first-year Mach-E buyers are new to the Ford brand—traditionalists all but wrote the EV off as a marketing stunt, whinnying about it being an affront to the pony car's lineage. Can the new Mach-E GT get them on board?

