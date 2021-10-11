Denver's coolest new bar is all about the music

ESP HiFi is striking a harmonious chord on Santa Fe Drive.

Details: The bar and cafe makes mellow music its focal point, deriving inspiration from Japanese kissas, or jazz listening rooms.

The lounge, which opened in late August , features cocktails, natural wine and coffee — plus a warm, hospitable staff that curated an expansive and thoughtful record collection.

Our thought bubble: Though I'm a newcomer to the neighborhood, the quaint and eclectic space seamlessly fits the district's funky vibe and complements the artistic and offbeat character.

ESP emulates Japan's listening cafes without completely copying the concept, my fiance, who lived in Japan for three years, observed.

He noted it's less intimidating than the real thing, where talking is discouraged.

Of note: The music was so dang good, we found ourselves Shazam-ing our way through the night. Along with our introduction to the underrated blues artist O.V. Wright, here are a few gems we heard:

🎶 Listen for yourself: 1029 Santa Fe Drive; 8am–11pm, Thursday–Saturday