Denver, CO

Denver's coolest new bar is all about the music

By Alayna Alvarez
Axios Denver
Axios Denver
 4 days ago
ESP HiFi is striking a harmonious chord on Santa Fe Drive.

Details: The bar and cafe makes mellow music its focal point, deriving inspiration from Japanese kissas, or jazz listening rooms.

  • The lounge, which opened in late August , features cocktails, natural wine and coffee — plus a warm, hospitable staff that curated an expansive and thoughtful record collection.

Our thought bubble: Though I'm a newcomer to the neighborhood, the quaint and eclectic space seamlessly fits the district's funky vibe and complements the artistic and offbeat character.

  • ESP emulates Japan's listening cafes without completely copying the concept, my fiance, who lived in Japan for three years, observed.
  • He noted it's less intimidating than the real thing, where talking is discouraged.

Of note: The music was so dang good, we found ourselves Shazam-ing our way through the night. Along with our introduction to the underrated blues artist O.V. Wright, here are a few gems we heard:

🎶 Listen for yourself: 1029 Santa Fe Drive; 8am–11pm, Thursday–Saturday

Axios Denver

