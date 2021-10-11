Denver's coolest new bar is all about the music
ESP HiFi is striking a harmonious chord on Santa Fe Drive.
Details: The bar and cafe makes mellow music its focal point, deriving inspiration from Japanese kissas, or jazz listening rooms.
- The lounge, which opened in late August , features cocktails, natural wine and coffee — plus a warm, hospitable staff that curated an expansive and thoughtful record collection.
Our thought bubble: Though I'm a newcomer to the neighborhood, the quaint and eclectic space seamlessly fits the district's funky vibe and complements the artistic and offbeat character.
- ESP emulates Japan's listening cafes without completely copying the concept, my fiance, who lived in Japan for three years, observed.
- He noted it's less intimidating than the real thing, where talking is discouraged.
Of note: The music was so dang good, we found ourselves Shazam-ing our way through the night. Along with our introduction to the underrated blues artist O.V. Wright, here are a few gems we heard:
- " Shifting Gears ," Johnny "Hammond" Smith
- " So Much Love " and " Just a Little Lovin', " Dusty Springfield
- " Funky Reputation ," Faze-O
- " Cousin Mary ," Hiroshi Fukumura Quintet
- " Mystic Bounce (Madlib Remix) ," Ronnie Foster
🎶 Listen for yourself: 1029 Santa Fe Drive; 8am–11pm, Thursday–Saturday
