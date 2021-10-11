Car Strikes Gas Meter At NE Minneapolis Apartment Building, Starting Fire

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An apartment building in northeast Minneapolis was evacuated Monday morning as crews fought a fire caused by a car crash.

The fire started around 5 a.m. at Broadway Street and Marshall Avenue. The Minneapolis Fire Department said a car hit the building, striking the gas meter and catching fire.

When the fire department arrived, no one was in the car.

The building was evacuated by 5:30 a.m. A Metro Transit bus is providing temporary shelter for residents.

CenterPoint Energy responded to shut off the gas meter. Xcel Energy was also asked to shut off the electricity because the fire damaged electrical lines and a transformer.

The fire was out by 7 a.m.

All residents have been cleared to return to their apartments. The fire department said no injuries were reported.

