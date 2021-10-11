CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minneapolis, MN

Car Strikes Gas Meter At NE Minneapolis Apartment Building, Starting Fire

By WCCO-TV Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 4 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An apartment building in northeast Minneapolis was evacuated Monday morning as crews fought a fire caused by a car crash.

The fire started around 5 a.m. at Broadway Street and Marshall Avenue. The Minneapolis Fire Department said a car hit the building, striking the gas meter and catching fire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=312X8t_0cNb24Qb00

(credit: CBS)

When the fire department arrived, no one was in the car.

The building was evacuated by 5:30 a.m. A Metro Transit bus is providing temporary shelter for residents.

CenterPoint Energy responded to shut off the gas meter. Xcel Energy was also asked to shut off the electricity because the fire damaged electrical lines and a transformer.

The fire was out by 7 a.m.

All residents have been cleared to return to their apartments. The fire department said no injuries were reported.

More On WCCO.com :

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

1 Dead In Fatal Polk County Car Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash occurred on County Road F near the town of Black Brooke Friday morning. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Department, the collision took place around 7 a.m. when a Jeep heading northbound on CR-F struck two deer. The jeep then veered off the road as the driver lost control and began to roll several times. The vehicle rolled into the southbound lane striking a Mazda and rolling over its top. Both vehicles eventually stopped near the side of a roadway. The driver of the Jeep suffered severe injuries and died at the scene. The driver of the Mazda was transported to the Amery Regional Medical Center and then to Regions Hospital. This crash is under investigation and the names of the victims have not been released at this time.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Simon Merino, 42, Dies After Forklift Incident At Work

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Richfield man has died after being hurt during a forklift incident at work. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner says it happened Tuesday at Pioneer Paper Stock in Minneapolis. Forty-two-year-old Simon Merino suffered blunt force head and chest injuries. The company is not commenting on the incident, nor is OSHA, who is investigating the incident along with the Minneapolis Police Department. Family members say Merino leaves behind a wife and two daughters, and have set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral costs.   More On WCCO.com: Naked Female At Denver International Airport Walked Around Concourse A Asking Passengers ‘Where Are You From?’ Child Tax Credit: When Will Your October Payment Show Up? Owl That Left Minnesota Zoo During Training Session Dies Young Siblings Make $35K Monthly By Mining Cryptocurrency. Here’s How They Do It
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

None Hurt After Shots Fired Inside Plymouth Movie Theater

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — No one was hurt after a shooting Friday night inside a Twin Cities movie theater. The Plymouth Police Department says that someone walked into the lobby of the Emagine Willow Creek theater and fired off at least two rounds. So far, no one is in custody. Tony Livingston, the theater’s general manager, said that no one was hurt. The theater has since been evacuated and closed for the night. This shooting comes less than a week after a mass shooting inside a St. Paul bar left one woman dead and 14 people injured. This is a developing story. Check back for more.
PLYMOUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

7 Hurt In 3 Separate Minneapolis Shootings, All Within 45 Minutes

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Within 45 minutes Thursday night in Minneapolis, seven were shot in three separate incidents, according to police. The first shooting happened at about 9:06 p.m. on the 1800 block of Lowry Avenue North in the Folwell neighborhood. Officers found a wounded man on the ground, who was taken to an area hospital. He was listed in critical condition. (credit: CBS) The second shooting was reported at about 9:25 p.m. on the 2000 block of 3rd Avenue South in the Whittier neighborhood. One person was hurt, and police described their injuries as non-life-threatening. And the third shooting occurred at about...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
Minneapolis, MN
Traffic
Local
Minnesota Traffic
Local
Minnesota Accidents
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Minneapolis, MN
Accidents
CBS Minnesota

‘Our Business is Down Over 50%’: Deadly St. Paul Bar Shooting Impacts Surrounding Businesses

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Bars on Seventh Street in St. Paul are unusually quiet on a Friday night, especially during a Minnesota Wild game. Businesses say it’s been that way ever since last weekend’s mass shooting. Prosecutors charged Terry Brown and Devondre Phillips with firing bullets that hit 15 people, including each other inside the Truck Park Bar last Saturday night.  One of the victims, 27-year-old Marquuisha Wiley, did not survive. Flowers and candles at Truck Park mark a tragedy Seventh Street will never forget. “We got word from Truck Park that there was a shooting and we immediately closed our doors and secured the...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man Hit In September Shooting Dies, Identified As Joshua Fields

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man critically injured in a south Minneapolis shooting in September died on Wednesday. Minneapolis police say officers received reports of a shooting around 4:20 p.m. on Sept. 25 near 18th Street East and Stevens Avenue North. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man – later identified as Joshua Fields – sitting in a car suffering from a gunshot wound. According to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner, Fields, 47, died of a gunshot wound to the neck. Minneapolis police are investigating the incident.   More On WCCO.com: Naked Female At Denver International Airport Walked Around Concourse A Asking Passengers ‘Where Are You From?’ Child Tax Credit: When Will Your October Payment Show Up? Owl That Left Minnesota Zoo During Training Session Dies Young Siblings Make $35K Monthly By Mining Cryptocurrency. Here’s How They Do It
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Cameron Bendson Charged In Minneapolis Hit-And-Run That Killed Woman On Mobility Scooter

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minneapolis man is charged in the hit-and-run crash that killed a woman on a mobility scooter earlier this week on the city’s north side. Cameron Bendson, 21, is charged with one count of criminal vehicular homicide, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office announced Thursday. According to prosecutors, Benson ran a red light Monday and fatally struck the woman while she was in the crosswalk. The name of the woman has yet to be released. (credit: Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office) According to a criminal complaint, the hit-and-run happened just before 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of West Broadway and Aldrich avenues....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Juvenile In Custody After Allegedly Shooting Minneapolis School Bus Window With BB Gun

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A juvenile is in custody after allegedly shooting a school bus window with a BB gun Friday afternoon in north Minneapolis. The Minneapolis Police Department says that the shooting happened shortly before 3 p.m. near the intersection of 36th and Colfax avenues, in the city’s McKinley neighborhood. Seven children were onboard the bus at the time. Responding officers found a window just behind the bus driver shattered. No one on the bus was injured. A police spokesperson said one juvenile was taken into custody. This is developing story. Check back for more.   More On WCCO.com: Naked Female At Denver International Airport Walked Around Concourse A Asking Passengers ‘Where Are You From?’ Child Tax Credit: When Will Your October Payment Show Up? Owl That Left Minnesota Zoo During Training Session Dies Young Siblings Make $35K Monthly By Mining Cryptocurrency. Here’s How They Do It
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Suicide#Gas Meter#Metro Transit#Wcco#Centerpoint Energy#Xcel Energy
CBS Minnesota

3 Arrested After Stolen Car Chase Ends In Minnetonka

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A stolen vehicle pursuit in the west metro early Thursday morning ended with three people arrested. The South Lake Minnetonka Police Department says that officers responded around 3:30 a.m. to a suspicious activity call in the Boulder Bridge neighborhood of Shorewood. When an officer tried to stop a suspicious vehicle, it prompted a chase, with the vehicle leading officers from multiple agencies onto eastbound Highway 7. The chase ended after police put stop sticks on the highway to pop the vehicle’s tires. The vehicle crashed near the Williston Road intersection in Minnetonka, where it collided with a...
MINNETONKA, MN
CBS Minnesota

4 School Kids Taken To Hospital After Clay County Bus Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — At least four children have been taken to the hospital following a school bus crash involving a pickup truck Thursday morning. Sheriff Mark Empting said the crash happened at about 7:30 a.m. in rural Clay County. Empting said the preliminary investigation shows the driver of the pickup truck may have failed to yield, but the investigation is ongoing. The school bus was equipped with a camera, which will be used in the investigation. According to Valley News Live, the bus was believed to be with the Ada-Borup Public School District. Empting said the students were of “all ages” and...
CLAY COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Twin Cities Man Accused Of Operating Private Airport In Field Behind His Home

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities man is facing charges after allegedly carving a runway into a field behind his home and using it as a private airport. Jeffrey Walker, 57, of Afton, is charged with five misdemeanor counts for violating city restrictions for airstrips, takeoffs and landings, court documents filed this week in Washington County show. (credit: CBS) According to the documents, multiple people in the area complained after observing Walker and/or other pilots landing or taking off in airplanes on his property, which is located in rural Afton. Satellite imagery from Google Maps shows what appears to be an airstrip...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Ellen Follestad, Driver Who Crashed Into Hutchinson High School Bus, Dies

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 21-year-old driver who crashed into a school bus carrying a cross country team Tuesday night has died, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. Ellen Follestad, of Glencoe, was hospitalized following the crash on Highway 212 near County Road 31 in Norwood Young America. Wednesday morning, the state patrol announced her death. Ellen Follestad (credit: Jennifer Follestad) The bus was transporting members of the Hutchinson High School cross country team. Two student athletes suffered minor injuries, according to the school district. One of those students, 14-year-old Samuel Colvin, was taken to the emergency room, his mother said. He received a lot...
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
CBS Minnesota

Good Samaritan Delivery Driver Helps Stabbing Victim, Then Gets Hit By His Own Car By Thief

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A delivery driver’s attempt to save a life turned him into a crime victim. Brandon Augst has cuts and scabs on his legs, along with some gnarly road rash across his back. “It hurts a lot,” said the 21-year-old from North Branch. They’re painful scars for a selfless young man still more worried about the person he was trying to help. Augst is a DoorDash driver who prefers to do his work in the Twin Cities. He was making a delivery Tuesday at about 11 p.m. near University Avenue and Victoria Street in St. Paul. Seconds before he arrived, police said...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police Arrest Convicted Felon Roberto Williams In St. Cloud

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 36-year-old man with a history of convictions has been arrested in St. Cloud on outstanding warrants from Stearns County. Roberto Antwan Williams faces charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, and first-degree robbery out of Benton County. Williams’ extensive criminal record includes charges following an apparently accidental shooting that left a 5-year-old boy dead in November 2020. That victim lived with Williams and several other family members. A witness told police the victim was found deceased and alone in the bedroom with a handgun. When Williams returned home with the child’s mother, he allegedly picked...
BENTON COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Woman On Mobility Scooter Fatally Struck In Minneapolis Hit-And-Run; Suspect Arrested

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A suspect is in custody in connection to the hit-and-run death of a woman on her mobility scooter in north Minneapolis. Police say the collision happened Monday at about 2:26 p.m. at the intersection of West Broadway and Aldrich avenues. Officers were nearby treating someone suffering from a drug overdose when a white SUV struck the woman as she rode across Broadway Avenue. The driver then fled the scene. (credit: CBS) First responders brought the victim to North Memorial Health, where she died a short time later. Police found the SUV Tuesday morning on Highway 100 in Brooklyn Park, and a 21-year-old suspect was arrested just before noon in St. Anthony. He’s being held at the Hennepin County Jail. WCCO typically doesn’t identify suspects until they’ve been formally charged. Police say the overdose victim was brought to an area hospital. Their condition hasn’t been released.   More On WCCO.com: Naked Female At Denver International Airport Walked Around Concourse A Asking Passengers ‘Where Are You From?’ Child Tax Credit: When Will Your October Payment Show Up? Owl That Left Minnesota Zoo During Training Session Dies Young Siblings Make $35K Monthly By Mining Cryptocurrency. Here’s How They Do It
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Stephanie Clark Convicted Of Murdering Boyfriend In Maple Grove Apartment Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities woman was convicted Thursday of murdering her boyfriend, whom she shot several times in 2020 after he allegedly hit her during a fight. After four hours of deliberations, a jury convicted Stephanie Clark, 31, of intentional second-degree murder, the Hennepin County Attorney’s office said. According to a criminal complaint, Clark shot her boyfriend, whom relatives identified as Don Juan, on March 5, 2020, in their Maple Grove apartment. Investigators believe the shooting happened in front of Clark’s 5-year-old son. A half-eaten sandwich on a children’s plate was found on the kitchen table when first-responders got...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Caught On Camera: High School Bus T-Boned By Vehicle Southwest Of Metro, Injuring 2 Students

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says a crash involving a school bus resulted in injuries Tuesday night southwest of the Twin Cities. It happened on Highway 212 near County Road 31 in Norwood Young America. The bus was transporting members of the Hutchinson High School cross-country team, according to a senior on the team who sent WCCO cellphone video of the crash. WATCH: Student Captures Moment Vehicle Struck His School Bus The student says the bus was turning onto Hwy. 212 when it was T-boned. He says a fellow student suffered a gash to his forehead, and another student complained...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul Mass Shooting: Bar Staff Donates $700 To GoFundMe Of Woman Killed

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Staff members at the St. Paul bar where a mass shooting took place over the weekend donated to the GoFundMe page of the woman who was killed in the shootout. The employees of the Seventh Street Truck Park donated $700 to the fundraiser for Marquisha Wiley’s funeral expenses. In a message, the workers wrote that they were “deeply saddened” by the Sunday morning shooting, which left 14 other people injured. “The employees of Truck Park are deeply saddened by this tragic experience, and want to offer our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Marquisha Wiley,...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis Man Faces 2 Felony Charges For Pointing Pistol At Passing Cars

MINNESOTA (WCCO) – A Minneapolis man has been charged with two felony-level counts for threats of violence after pointing a gun at passing cars, according to a criminal complaint. On Aug. 3 the Oakdale Police Department says two separate callers reported a man tailgating their vehicle and pointing a firearm at them as they drove near the Mendota Heights bridge. One caller was able to report the driver’s license plate number. The callers both described the suspect as a Black man in his mid-twenties with an average build. Police were able to identify the suspect as 32-year-old Brandon Louis Smith of Minneapolis. Law...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Lawsuit Alleges MPD Officer Punched Teen In Face, Held Him In Detention Without Cause

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) –A teenager whose arrest earlier this year was recorded and posted on social media has filed a civil rights lawsuit alleging a Minneapolis police officer punched him in the face, and police detained him without probable cause. A video of his arrest and the subsequent outcry prompted Minneapolis police to open an internal investigation. The lawsuit seeks $75,000 in damages and names Officer William Gregory, accused of punching the teen, as well as the city and four John Does who were officers involved in the alleged violation. Damareion McKizzie, who was 17 years old at the time, was working out...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
42K+
Followers
17K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy