CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

BAFTA Cancels Los Angeles Britannia Awards for the Second Year Running

By Naman Ramachandran
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35ceg7_0cNb22f900

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts’ ( BAFTA ) annual Britannia Awards , presented by the organization’s Los Angeles branch, has been canceled for the second year in a row.

No reason was provided for the cancellation of the awards, but they will return in 2022, the BAFTA said.

“BAFTA Britannia awards will be a key part of our plans for 2022, for the rest of this year we are continuing to focus on our year-round learning and talent programs, which include scholarships, the GSA Bafta Student Awards and Breakthrough USA – which we will announce the new cohort for later in the year,” the BAFTA said in a statement provided to Variety .

The 2020 edition of the awards were canceled due to the raging coronavirus pandemic. The Britannia awards are usually held around the time of the American Film Market ( AFM ). However, the AFM is going virtual for the second year running.

The Britannia Award is the highest accolade presented by BAFTA Los Angeles, and is intended as “a celebration of achievement honoring individuals and companies who have dedicated their careers or corporate missions to advancing the art-forms of the moving image in the U.S., U.K. and beyond.”

The first Britannia Award was presented in 1989 to Albert R. “Cubby” Broccoli, pioneer producer of the James Bond films. Known as The Britannia Award for Excellence in Film, the honor has subsequently been awarded to luminaries including Michael Caine, Peter Ustinov, Martin Scorsese, Anthony Hopkins, John Travolta, Howard Stringer, the late Stanley Kubrick (in whose name the film award is now given), Steven Spielberg, George Lucas, Hugh Grant, Tom Hanks, Tom Cruise, Clint Eastwood, Denzel Washington, Robert De Niro, Jeff Bridges, Warren Beatty, Samuel L. Jackson and Daniel Day-Lewis.

The awards, which are presented annually at The Britannia Awards gala dinner, also include the John Schlesinger Britannia Award for excellence in directing; the Albert R. Broccoli Britannia Award for worldwide contribution to entertainment; the Britannia Award for excellence in television; the Charlie Chaplin Britannia Award for excellence in comedy; and the Britannia Humanitarian Award.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Variety

Isabel Sandoval Calls for Layered and Complex Trans Characters in Film and TV – BFI London Film Festival

Actor, writer, director and trans icon Isabel Sandoval wants trans characters in film and TV to be layered, complex and multidimensional. Speaking to Variety during the BFI London Film Festival, where she is the president of the first features jury, the Philippines-born, U.S.-based Sandoval said that a lot of studios and producers relegate trans characters to the periphery. “It’s important that when you do have trans characters and trans narratives in your films or TV series, these characters have to be layered and complex, and multi dimensional,” Sandoval said. In 2011, Sandoval directed and starred in “Señorita,” an expansion of her 2009 short....
MOVIES
Variety

Common Joins Apple Series ‘Wool’

Common has joined the cast of the “Wool” series adaptation at Apple. The show is based on the Hugh Howey novel series of the same name. Common will star alongside previously announced cast members Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Robbins, Rashida Jones, and David Oyelowo. “Wool” is a set in a ruined and toxic future where a community exists in a giant silo underground, hundreds of stories deep. There, men and women live in a society full of regulations they believe are meant to protect them. Common will appear in the role of Sims, the Silo’s Head of Judicial Security. In addition to his highly...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

How Ridley Scott’s ‘The Last Duel’ Crafted a Medieval World Through Costumes, Music and Lighting

Composer Harry Gregson-Williams, costume designer Janty Yates and cinematographer Dariusz Wolski are part of the team Ridley Scott rallies to make a “Ridley Scott” film. Whether they come on early in the process or later on, his key collaborators know how to deliver his vision. “The Last Duel” in theaters now, is set in the 14th century and stars Matt Damon and Adam Driver who face an epic last duel. While natural was the approach for Wolski, Gregson-Williams aimed to use score to support the story at heart. And for Yates, despite having worked on medieval-set projects before, she had never done...
MOVIES
Variety

Patricia Clarkson, ‘Game of Thrones’ Actor Nathalie Emmanuel to Star in AGC Television, Lionsgate Spy Series ‘Gray’ (EXCLUSIVE)

AGC Television, the TV unit of Stuart Ford’s independent content studio AGC Studios, and Lionsgate have teamed on espionage thriller series “Gray,” based on an original concept by best-selling novelist David Baldacci. Patricia Clarkson (“Six Feet Under,” “Sharp Objects”) and Nathalie Emmanuel (“Game of Thrones,” “Fast & Furious” franchise) are attached to star.  Under the terms of their agreement AGC will distribute the series in the U.S., represented by CAA, and Lionsgate Television will handle international distribution rights. The announcement was made by Ford, who is AGC chairman, Lourdes Diaz, who is the company’s president of television, and Agapy Kapouranis, who is...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Variety

Lumière Prize Winner Jane Campion on Trust, Love and the Place of Women in Cinema

Jane Campion, the first woman filmmaker to have received a Palme d’Or in Cannes (for “The Pianist” in 1993), is in Lyon for another first, as she becomes the first female filmmaker to pick up the Lumière Prize at the eponymous film festival. Warmly greeted by an enthusiastic crowd for a masterclass at the city’s historic Théâtre des Célestins, Campion answered questions by festival director Thierry Frémaux, who also runs the Cannes Festival. On the question of the place of women filmmakers in cinema, which the festival has been raising awareness about since its inception with a special section dedicated to them,...
MOVIES
Variety

Jane Campion, Julia Ducournau, Cannes Two Women Palme d’Or Winners, Celebrate Campion’s Lumière Award

Marking the climax to this year’s Lumière Festival, Jane Campion, the first woman filmmaker to win a Palme d’Or (sharing the award for “The Pianist” in 1993), accepted the Prix Lumière in France’s Lyon on Friday night from Julia Ducournau, the second woman filmmaker to pick up Cannes’ prestigious top prize. With characteristic humility, Campion took to the stage with a big smile, saying: “I’m really moved – I’m a New Zealander: we don’t do this stuff, we don’t do emotion about ourselves. I’m going to get arrested when I get home for having a big head.” Turning to her fellow women...
MOVIES
Variety

Oscar Isaac on ‘The Card Counter,’ Befriending Timothée Chalamet and Not Confining Latino Actors to ‘Very Specific Stories’

Oscar Isaac is one of the hottest actors working in Hollywood, showcased by his distinct and invigorating performances in films such as “The Card Counter” from Paul Schrader, “Dune” from Denis Villeneuve and “Scenes from a Marriage,” the limited series that just completed its run on HBO. Knowing firsthand about the hustle of making it in Hollywood, both as a Latino and wanting to “be seen” by his peers, he’s mindful of choosing projects and keeping his family first and foremost. On this edition of the Variety’s Awards Circuit Podcast, Isaac sits down to discuss various topics, including his chemistry with...
MOVIES
Variety

Oscar Winner Asif Kapadia on VR Experience ‘Laika,’ Next Project – BFI London Film Festival

British filmmaker Asif Kapadia, Oscar winner for “Amy,” was due to adapt Nick Abadzis’ 2007 graphic novel “Laika” as an animated film before it finally saw fruition as a VR experience. Kapadia came across the novel, based on the true story of a Moscow stray mongrel who was sent into orbit by Russia on Sputnik 2 in 1957, more than five years ago. He read it to his children as a bedtime story and decided to adapt it as an animated film that they could watch. He optioned the novel but as he grew busy with other projects, the option lapsed. In...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Cruise
Person
Daniel Day Lewis
Person
John Schlesinger
Person
Stanley Kubrick
Person
Clint Eastwood
Person
Michael Caine
Person
Peter Ustinov
Person
Tom Hanks
Person
Denzel Washington
Person
Anthony Hopkins
Person
Hugh Grant
Person
Warren Beatty
Person
Martin Scorsese
Person
Steven Spielberg
Person
John Travolta
Variety

Working with Martin Scorsese’s Film Foundation Analyzed at France’s Lumière Festival

An A-list panel of key actors in the film heritage industry gathered around a table at the Lumière Festival’s Classic Film Market (MIFC) with this year’s special guest Margaret Bodde to discuss how they relay the actions of the Film Foundation she heads. “Obviously there’s a commercial imperative, but we work with partners that have a great track record and who share our vision that it’s important to handle these films like the works of art that they are,” said Bodde, The Film Foundation executive director. “People who have the ability to get the film out broadly like Vincent [Paul-Boncour] and Carlotta...
MOVIES
Variety

Box Office: ‘Halloween Kills’ Slays With $4.9 Million in Thursday Previews; ‘The Last Duel’ Stumbles With $350K

“Halloween Kills” slashed its way to $4.9 million in Thursday previews. The Universal Pictures and Blumhouse Productions horror flick is the latest blood-soaked installment in the long-running “Halloween” franchise, a series that is firmly in its fifth decade. And despite being comfortably middle-aged, “Halloween Kills” is projected to generate $35 million to $40 million in its first three days of release. That’s a big drop from the $77 million bow that its predecessor, 2018’s “Halloween,” generated in its inaugural weekend, but it’s still an impressive figure. That’s because unlike that earlier entry in the Michael Myers chronicles, “Halloween Kills” will premiere...
MOVIES
Variety

‘We’re Too Good For This’ Director, Cast on Playing Deaf, Disabled Drug Dealers – London Film Festival

When a friend told director, writer and actor Missy Malek about a real-life group of disabled drug dealers operating in London, Malek instantly knew she had the makings of a film. “The second I heard it, I was like, ‘Yes, yes, amazing. Done,” she says. “I know this word is so overused, but it is empowering, the concept of disabled gangsters. Every portrayal of disabled people is always so patronising in the media. And this was the first time a story about disabled people had been put to me that wasn’t patronising.” The result is “We’re Too Good For This,” a 12-minute...
MOVIES
Variety

Jennifer Coolidge Will Return for ‘White Lotus’ Season 2

Jennifer Coolidge is set to return to HBO’s tropical satire “The White Lotus” for Season 2, sources familiar with the matter confirmed to Variety. The first season of the six-episode dramedy, hailing from writer, director and executive producer Mike White, was set at an exclusive high-end resort and followed the exploits of various guests and employees over the week. Though it was first billed as a limited series, the wildly popular show (which received rave reviews and a ton of buzz over the summer) was expanded for a second installment. According to HBO, the anthology narrative leaves Hawai’i “and follows a...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bafta Awards#Britannia Awards#Film Award#Gsa#Afm#Bafta Los Angeles
Variety

Variety Wins Three Eddie & Ozzie Awards for Editorial Design and Excellence

Variety took home three Eddie & Ozzie Awards on Thursday night. The journalism prizes are awarded by Folio for editorial and design excellence, and they were handed out at a dinner gala in downtown New York. The magazine won best full issue for lifestyle of entertainment with its Gamechangers cover story, which chose the 50 people — from Louis Armstrong to Kathryn Bigelow — who changed the face of Hollywood. Other Gamechangers included Chuck Berry, Ava DuVernay, Norman Lear, Bruce Lee and George Lucas. Variety’s executive editor Ramin Setoodeh received the award for best range of work by a single author, business-to-business....
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

‘Lamb’ Star Noomi Rapace Jokes About Possible Sequel: ‘Maybe the Next One Is My Head on a Sheep’

Noomi Rapace and Hilmir Snær Guðnason star in Valdimar Jóhannsson’s A24 drama “Lamb” as a couple, Maria and Ingvar, who live on a remote farm in Iceland and discover that one of their sheep has given birth to a lamb that is half human. The two decide to raise the half-lamb half-human creature as their own child. Their life is disrupted when Ingvar’s brother Pétur (Björn Hlynur Haraldsson) unexpectedly shows up at their door. I caught up with Rapace for this week’s “Just for Variety” podcast. When people say to you, “What is ‘Lamb’ about?” what do you tell them? It’s a love...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Lamb’ Director on Fan Pregnancy Theories and a Potential Sequel

SPOILERS AHEAD: Do not read until you have seen “Lamb,” in theaters now. Director Valdimar Jóhannsson deliberately kept the ending of “Lamb” vague, wanting audiences to open up discussions. The film, a viral sensation after its trailer debut follows a childless couple who discover a hybrid lamb baby — half-human, half lamb. They take her in and raise her as their own child, but as Jóhannsson says: When you take from nature, it takes from you. Jóhannsson talks about the film’s ending, the birthing scene and his reaction to “Lamb” baby going viral. What was your reaction to the trailer going viral when it...
MOVIES
Variety

Roger Deakins on His Love for Black and White Photography and His New Book ‘Byways’

Two-time Oscar-winning cinematographer Roger Deakins is best known for his effective and simple camera work on films such as “Skyfall,” “Blade Runner 2049” and “1917,” on which he collaborated with directors such as Sam Mendes and Denis Villeneuve. His images simmer and he has provided some of the most visually delightful scenes on film. Considered a master behind the lens, Deakins has made an impact on the industry as he presents timeless works of art through his cinematography. His new project, however, is a personal one. “Byways,” publishing Nov. 2 and available to pre-order, is a compendium of photos from Deakins’ private...
PHOTOGRAPHY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Variety

Television Academy Foundation Adds Nne Ebong and Jamila Hunter to Board of Directors (TV News Roundup)

The Television Academy Foundation named two new members to its board of directors: Nne Ebong, vice president of overall deals for series at Netflix, and Jamila Hunter, executive vice president of programming and development at Freeform. Both have been elected to three-year terms. At Netflix, Ebong leads the development of original series under creative partnerships with Shonda Rhimes’ Shondaland, Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground Productions and others. She joined Netflix after serving as creative lead at film and television studio Wiip, where she developed and produced projects for cable, streaming and the international marketplace. Her projects at Wiip included HBO’s...
ADVOCACY
Variety

Jake Cannavale Signs With Buchwald (EXCLUSIVE)

Jake Cannavale has signed with Buchwald for representation, Variety has learned exclusively. He continues to be repped by Framework Entertainment as well. Cannavale made his television debut with a season-long arc on the critically-acclaimed Showtime series “Nurse Jackie” in the role of Charlie Cruz opposite Edie Falco. He is perhaps best known for his guest role in Season 1 of the smash hit Disney Plus series “The Mandalorian,” appearing as a young bounty hunter in the episode “Chapter 5: The Gunslinger,” which famously introduced Ming-Na Wen’s Fennec Shand to the series. Cannavale previously appeared in the Broadway comedy “Fish in the Dark” written by and starring Larry David. He will next be seen in the Paramount Plus series “The Offer,” which tells the behind-the-scenes story of the making of “The Godfather.” Miles Teller is leading the series in the role of producer Al Ruddy.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Abramorama Partners with Imperative Entertainment to Release ‘To What Remains’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Abramorama is partnering with Imperative Entertainment for the nationwide release of the upcoming documentary “To What Remains.” After a world premiere on Nov. 11 at AFI Fest, the film will hit theaters in early December, commemorating the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor.  “To What Remains” tells the story of Project Recover, a team of scientists, historians and military veterans who search the globe for the remains of more than 80,000 Americans missing in action (MIA) since World War II with the aim of offering closure to their families. The documentary spans from archival footage of wreckage on the...
MOVIES
Variety

TV Writers Advised to Take Their Own Notes if Writers Assistants Strike

TV writers may soon have to take their own notes as their assistants will be on the picket lines if IATSE calls a strike on Monday morning. Writers assistants and script coordinators provide the essential support functions that keep writers’ rooms operating. They take notes, compile drafts and make sure revisions are distributed to production crews. Those workers can earn as little as $16 an hour, making them among the lowest paid on a production, and raising their wages has been one of the key demands from the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees. The union previously made clear that anyone doing struck...
TV SERIES
Variety

Variety

36K+
Followers
40K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy