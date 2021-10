It was not officially a solar eclipse. When the sky began turning dark last Saturday, it was the result of what CNN correspondent Jim Acosta is now openly calling “evil” associated with the machinations of Donald Trump. But the evil was not manifested by Trump himself in his rally in Iowa that evening, carried live on Fox and C-Span. It took more the shape of an aged, slumping visage, that of Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley, who ignored all his own misgivings about Trump in the wake of Trump’s January 6 insurrection at the Capitol to veritably kiss the ring of the Prince of Darkness.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO