Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix metro industrial portfolio sells for $407 million

By Audrey Jensen
Phoenix Business Journal
 4 days ago
The 11 industrial sites sold are located in Tolleson, Phoenix and Tempe and total nearly 30 buildings and more than 2 million square feet of space.

Economy
Arizona sets new venture capital investment record following strong third quarter

As the world continues to shake off the Covid-19 pandemic and its economic impacts, venture capitalist dealmakers have been busy funding deals like never before. During the third quarter, venture capitalists funded 41 deals in Arizona worth more than $566 million, according to the new Venture Monitor report from PitchBook and the National Venture Capital Association.
ARIZONA STATE
Real estate Leads - October 8, 2021

Find out what areas are developing rapidly to capitalize on growth opportunities for your business. Leverage data around foreclosures, building permits, mortgages, transactional data and more. Identify the individuals and developers securing the largest commercial and residential building permits in the area, with details on the date, location, dollar value...
REAL ESTATE
Scottsdale regenerative biotech firm named Arizona Bioscience Company of the Year

BioLab Sciences Inc. has been named Bioscience Company of the Year by the Arizona Bioindustry Association (AZBio), which cited the emerging Scottsdale firm’s leadership and innovations in regenerative therapies and wound care. The honor is part of the Arizona organization’s annual AZBio Awards, which were announced during Arizona Bioscience Week...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
The Phoenix Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

