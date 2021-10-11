CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Airbank launches liquidity planning for SME's

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGermany-based cash flow and financial management software provider Airbank has announced launching liquidity planning for SMEs. Existing business accounts can be connected to Airbank via an API interface. For this purpose, the company is already working with the open banking fintech Yapily, whose license it uses. Airbank initially offers its service free of charge. Premium users, who pay EUR 29 monthly, can use other features, such as linking several bank accounts.

