CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

NatWest acquires kids banking fintech RoosterMoney

thepaypers.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNatWest has acquired fintech RoosterMoney as part of its strategy to help families and young people more easily manage their money, according to the official press release. Launched in 2016, Rooster, an UK-based fintech, makes it really simple for parents and children to learn about earning, saving, giving, and spending money. The app has a five-star rating from users and has been growing quickly, adding new features such as reward charts, chore reminders, and customised interest rates that can be set by parents to encourage the saving habit.

thepaypers.com

Comments / 0

Related
thepaypers.com

Bakkt, Finastra make crypto available for community banks

US-based Bakkt has announced it will make its digital asset marketplace and wallet available through Finastra’s open developer platform and app store, FusionFabric.cloud. By adding Bakkt’s crypto platform to Finastra’s app, crypto will expand further into the mainstream as financial institutions offer their account holders access to the growing asset class without having to leave their existing trusted banking environment.
TECHNOLOGY
thepaypers.com

Bangkok Bank Limited and SAS launch new AML solution

Bangkok Bank Limited (BBL) has deployed a solution that integrates and consolidates AML processes across its 300 branches worldwide, in partnership with SAS. The AML solution uses SAS’ Anti-Money Laundering to establish a global standard of compliance, crossing 14 economies that include eight other Southeast Asian markets, as well as China, Hong Kong, Japan, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and the United States.
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

GoDaddy launches eBay integration for microbusinesses

US-based software provider GoDaddy has teamed up with eBay to help SMBs boost their online presence. The new partnership will mean that UK entrepreneurs and microbusiness owners using GoDaddy can now sell their products on eBay through a single dashboard. Small business owners will be pushed to expand their ecommerce store offerings and find new customers through the GoDaddy Websites + Marketing platform.
SMALL BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

Clickatell announces chat commerce platform with payment capabilities

US-based mobile communications company Clickatell has announced it will launch new payment capabilities via its chat commerce platform, helping businesses deploy payments in chat channels. Clickatell’s enterprise grade chat commerce platform augments brands’ customer experience and drives revenue by personalising communications, delivering customer retention, increasing sales, improving business efficiencies, and...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natwest#Fintech Roostermoney
thepaypers.com

Contactless payment limit in the UK rises to GBP 100

The UK HM Treasury and the Financial Conduct Authority have announced the increase of the contactless payment limit to GBP 100 following a public consultation with the retail and banking sectors. For the first time, some contactless payments will also have the additional protection of Section 75 of the Consumer...
PERSONAL FINANCE
thepaypers.com

SimpleNexus unveils Nexus Pay with in-app payment capabilities

US-based digital mortgage platform SimpleNexus has announced its upcoming Nexus Pay feature for mortgage loan applicants. According to the company, Nexus Pay gives mortgage loan applicants the ability to pay for any mortgage-related charges. Payments such as appraisal fees, credit checks, first month's payment, and more can be fulfilled in the same mobile hub borrowers use to receive loan status updates, eSign documents, collaborate with loan officers and Realtors, and complete other loan-related tasks.
TECHNOLOGY
thepaypers.com

StrongNode, Blockpass partner for KYC provision

Blockpass and StrongNode have partnered to allow StrongNode to employ Blockpass' KYC services to ensure customer compliance. StrongNode leverages blockchain to create a global Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) distributed Edge Network. According to the press release, StrongNode’s mission is to leverage people's personal devices directly or through their incubated gaming, entertainment, lifestyle, and social impact platforms, and reward users for powering and scaling up real-world industries. To be green and reduce e-waste, especially with chip shortages, StrongNode uses devices to their fullest extent - phones, tablets, computers, and other devices can provide computer resources instead of filling up landfills.
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

Shopify launches ERP service for ecommerce businesses

Canada-based ecommerce platform Shopify has announced the roll out of its first ERP programme in partnership with Microsoft and Oracle to offer tools and insights to ecommerce businesses. The Shopify Global ERP Programme allows select ERP partners to build direct integrations into the Shopify App Store. For the first time,...
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Fintech
pymnts.com

Nigerian B2B Startup Alerzo Acquires FinTech Firm Shago Payments

Retail-tech startup Alerzo is taking serving mom-and-pop stores in Nigeria to another level, with the recent acquisition of FinTech company Shago Payments to provide new digital services to its 150,000-plus informal retailers. The B2B eCommerce retail firm was launched in 2019 in Ibadan, Nigeria’s third-largest city by population, with a...
WORLD
thepaypers.com

Wirex white labels its crypto, fiat, and DeFi solution

UK-based payments platform Wirex is white labelling its hybrid fiat and crypto services for the first time. The white label solution helps businesses across the fintech, DeFi, banking and crypto industries to use the company's products and features. The company has developed a product that allows users to buy, hold,...
MARKETS
thepaypers.com

Crystal partners with Notabene to provide FATF Travel Rule compliance

Netherlands-based blockchain investigative tool Crystal Blockchain has announced a partnership with Notabene, a Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Travel Rule solution provider. The collaboration is mean to enable Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs) to comply with the FATF’s Travel Rule identification, data exchange, and reporting process from beginning to end.
TRAVEL
thepaypers.com

Credit Kudos launches Open Banking credit score

Open Banking credit reference agency Credit Kudos has launched Signal, an Open Banking credit score to help lenders serve more customers, reduce defaults, and evidence risk decisions, according to ffnews.com. The score enables lenders to move beyond the limitations of traditional credit data, allowing them to accurately score all applicants,...
CREDITS & LOANS
thepaypers.com

Fintech Juni raises another USD 52 mln in Series A

Sweden-based fintech Juni has secured USD 52 million in a funding round led by EQT Ventures, with participation from FJ labs and other existing investors. This funding adds to the USD 21 million already raised from a Series-A round in late June 2021. This boosts Juni’s Series A round to USD 73 million and takes the total funding to date to USD 76 million. EQT Ventures joins Partners of DST Global, Felix Capital and Cherry Ventures in backing Juni.
MARKETS
crowdfundinsider.com

Global Payments Fintech SumUp Acquires US Payments and Marketing Platform, Fivestars

the London-headquartered payments service provider with more than 2,800 employees across three continents, confirms its acquisition of Fivestars, which is one of America’s largest two-sided local commerce networks that “combines a marketing platform with integrated payments.”. SumUp has reportedly paid $317 million for the acquisition (in a mix of...
BUSINESS
techstartups.com

London-based payments startup SumUp acquires fintech startup Fivestars for $317M to take expand into the US and take on PayPal and Square

SumUp, a London, England-based fintech startup and global payments service provider, has acquired San Francisco-based startup Fivestars for $317 million in a bid to expand its footprint in the U.S. and take on giants like PayPal and Square. The announcement comes six months after SumUp raised $895M in funding from Goldman Sachs and other high-profile investors.
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

SWIFT Go: 100+ banks have signed up

SWIFT has announced that 100 banks around the world have signed up for SWIFT Go since it went live in July 2021, according to an official press release. The announcement is underscoring strong demand for the service that enables small businesses and consumers to send fast, predictable, highly secure, and competitively priced low-value cross-border payments from their bank accounts. Ten banks are already live with SWIFT Go, most recently Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan Chase, and China Minsheng Bank, representing 41 million low-value cross-border payments a year.
SMALL BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

Pine Labs forays in online payments space with the launch of Plural

India-based payment service provider Pine Labs has announced the launch of Plural, a financial product aimed at merchants. Plural is expected to augment the payments gateway space and make the offline-to-online transition seamless for Pine Labs’ merchant base and other online businesses looking to tie-up with a company with a good track record in the payments ecosystem.
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

Digital Pound Foundation launches to support CBDC in UK

A group of private sector professionals launched the Digital Pound Foundation, an organisation that aims to promote the development of the UK’s central bank digital currency (CBDC). The foundation will conduct research, advocate, and enable multi-stakeholder collaboration to help the design and roll out of a digital pound. Founding members...
ADVOCACY
thepaypers.com

Safaricom and NHIF launch M-PESA mini app

Kenya-based communication solutions company Safaricom has rolled out a mini-app version of M-PESA that will provide NHIF’s transacting services. The NHIF mini-app will provide all NHIF services through the super app, enabling customers to access services wherever they are without visiting NHIF offices or downloading a separate app. Payment and account reconciliation services are already live on the mini-app, with procedure approvals set to become available soon.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy