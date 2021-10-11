NatWest acquires kids banking fintech RoosterMoney

NatWest has acquired fintech RoosterMoney as part of its strategy to help families and young people more easily manage their money, according to the official press release. Launched in 2016, Rooster, an UK-based fintech, makes it really simple for parents and children to learn about earning, saving, giving, and spending money. The app has a five-star rating from users and has been growing quickly, adding new features such as reward charts, chore reminders, and customised interest rates that can be set by parents to encourage the saving habit.