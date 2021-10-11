CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Flat Iron Cooperative, a shared goal in downtown Bellows Falls

vermontjournal.com
 4 days ago

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The Flat Iron Cooperative is a new worker-owned venture in downtown Bellows Falls that is hoping to raise money to open their doors – and hoping to enrich the community with art, music, coffee, and more. The Flat Iron Cooperative is located at 51 The Square,...

vermontjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
hannapub.com

Fall Market in downtown WM

Downtown West Monroe will host Fall Market on the Alley on Saturday, Oct. 16 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The outdoor market will feature artisans and makers offering handmade items. The event is being organized to encourage commerce opportunities for area artists, budding entrepreneurs, and merchants in the district. The public is invited to attend the free event.
WEST MONROE, LA
vermontjournal.com

2021 Rockingham Old House awards announced

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – The Rockingham Historic Preservation Commission will host a reception for the town’s 2021 Old House Award winners Saturday, Oct. 16 at 11 a.m. at the Rockingham Meeting House, 11 Meeting House Rd., in Rockingham. The public is invited to congratulate the winners and celebrate historic preservation efforts underway throughout the town.
TOWN OF ROCKINGHAM, VT
vermontjournal.com

“A Journey Across the North in Winter” at Springfield Town Library

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Join Springfield Town Library and author Anders Morley for his presentation of “A Journey Across the North in Winter” at the Selectman Hall, third floor of the Springfield Town Office, 96 Main St. Every journey begins with a single step, or in Anders Morley’s case, the shush...
SPRINGFIELD, VT
Huron Daily Tribune

Fall fun in Downtown Midland

While the weather is getting colder, it won’t be slowing Downtown Midland this fall, as a slew of returning and new events are planned for this autumn season. Here is a list of events people can look forward too for the rest of October:. Live Music in The Commons. Live...
MIDLAND, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kickstarter#Bellows#Coffeehouse#Bellows Falls#The Flat Iron Cooperative#The Springfield Co Op
vermontjournal.com

Op-Ed: Investing in Bellows Falls through an alternative development model

When we mention “development,” many people think of large-scale projects. Yet within Rockingham Incremental Development Working Group (RIDWG), the focus is on individual property owners or “micro-developers,” each pursuing their own tiny development interests and goals. The Incremental Approach is a conceptual alternative to typical large-scale development projects and takes a small-scale approach.
REAL ESTATE
WLUC

95-room, all-suite hotel planned in downtown Iron Mountain

MARQUETTE & IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette-based real estate developer, Veridea Group, announced a new hotel development partnership with Iron Mountain businessman, David Brule, Jr. IMT Lodging will construct a new TownPlace Suites by Marriott in downtown Iron Mountain, beginning in spring of 2022. The 95-room, all-suite hotel will...
IRON MOUNTAIN, MI
vermontjournal.com

WNESU Early Education Center’s Family Fall Festival in Bellows Falls

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Families are invited to get outside and enjoy the fall season Saturday, Oct. 9, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Family Fall Festival presented by WNESU’s Early Education Center and several community organizations. The festival will be held rain or shine at the Waypoint Center in Bellows Falls, located near the train station. Both admission and parking are free for everyone. The event will be taking place outdoors; masks are requested.
FESTIVAL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
WWMTCw

Portage Fall Festival welcomes back hundreds of people to Celery Flats

PORTAGE, Mich. — The Portage Fall Festival took place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at Celery Flats Historical Area. The festival featured games, a petting zoo, a blacksmith, glass blower, rope making, pottery and horse carriage rides across the park. Portage Parks and Recreation Department also opened the historical buildings that are typically closed.
PORTAGE, MI
US News and World Report

Old Church Turned YMCA in Bellows Falls to Be Demolished

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. (AP) — A 19th Century church that was converted into a YMCA in the Vermont village of Bellows Falls is going to be demolished, officials decided. The Rockingham Select Board and Bellows Falls Village Trustees decided jointly this week to end a three-year battle over the dilapidated building and accept a bid to demolish the building, built in 1835 as a church.
RELIGION
kmvt

Downtown Twin Falls celebrates Oktoberfest

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Twin Fall’s annual Oktoberfest celebration was this weekend. The two day event was put on by Go Out Local, in an effort to celebrate the community and the month of October. There were lots of food and activities for the whole family, including a wing...
TWIN FALLS, ID
vermontjournal.com

Archer Mayor is back at Village Square Booksellers

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Village Square Booksellers welcomes our favorite author, Archer Mayor, from Newfane, Vt., back to Bellows Falls for his yearly appearance, Friday, Oct. 15 at 7 p.m., as part of Bellows Falls Third Friday. Call 802-463-9404 to reserve a signed copy of “Marked Man.” Masks are always...
NEWFANE, VT
vermontjournal.com

LTE: A successful Weathersfield Summer Music Series season

The Weathersfield Summer Music Series has come to an end, and we had a blast organizing and running this event for the town of Weathersfield at Hoisington Field in Perkinsville with one event hosted by the Crown Point Country Club in Springfield. This being the first music series, we didn’t know what to expect, but it was very successful with many people attending and enjoying all the amazing musicians who took their time and brought their talent to come entertain us all.
WEATHERSFIELD, VT
fargounderground.com

Downtown Fargo’s Gallery 4 To Celebrate 46 Years As An Artist Cooperative

Local art gallery and business, Gallery 4 is celebrating 46 years as an artist cooperative in October. The public is invited to meet current and former member artists as we celebrate the community’s support of local artists at our local gallery on October 21, 2020. “We’re proud to be a...
VISUAL ART
vermontjournal.com

Springfield Garden Club awards scholarship

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Garden Club Scholarship committee is very pleased to announce that Rosalee Saccardo from Green Mountain Union High School has been awarded a Garden Club Scholarship for 2021-22 Rosalee will be attending Roger Williams University in Rhode Island this fall. Her intended major is environmental science. She has been an active member of the Environmental Club at Green Mountain for the past four years of high school. She spearheaded a school-wide composting program for the school, organized a weekly recycling and composting signage by digital arts students, and also created a website to educate students and staff about environmental issues. In addition, she was very active in other school activities such as the school newspaper, several theater programs, and musical performances. She was a member of the National Honor Society and was the recipient of many academic awards throughout her high school career.
SPRINGFIELD, VT
vermontjournal.com

Next OLLI program: “Why Women Marched: Then and Now”

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Cyndy Bittinger will present the next Osher Lifelong Learning Institute program, “Why Women Marched: Then and Now,” Tuesday, Oct. 19 at 2 p.m. at the Nolin Murray Center next to St. Mary’s Church on Pleasant Street in Springfield. When women worked to free the enslaved in America,...
SPRINGFIELD, VT
vermontjournal.com

Edgar May teams up with Soldiers’ Angels to collect Halloween candy

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Every year, millions of pounds of candy end up in the trash after Halloween. From overbuying to kids collecting more than they can eat while Trick-or-Treating, candy is wasted across the country. This year, Edgar May Health and Recreation Center is participating in a program that will help our community produce less waste after Halloween while also showing our support for our service members and veterans.
SPRINGFIELD, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy