Flat Iron Cooperative, a shared goal in downtown Bellows Falls

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Garden Club Scholarship committee is very pleased to announce that Rosalee Saccardo from Green Mountain Union High School has been awarded a Garden Club Scholarship for 2021-22 Rosalee will be attending Roger Williams University in Rhode Island this fall. Her intended major is environmental science. She has been an active member of the Environmental Club at Green Mountain for the past four years of high school. She spearheaded a school-wide composting program for the school, organized a weekly recycling and composting signage by digital arts students, and also created a website to educate students and staff about environmental issues. In addition, she was very active in other school activities such as the school newspaper, several theater programs, and musical performances. She was a member of the National Honor Society and was the recipient of many academic awards throughout her high school career.

SPRINGFIELD, VT ・ 5 DAYS AGO