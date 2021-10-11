Thunder Training Camp Profiles: Jeremiah Robinson-Earl

In the weeks leading up to the start of the 2021-22 season, the Oklahoma City Thunder are taking 20 players into training camp along with four preseason games. While many players have a roster spot solidified, there are a handful of guys who will be competing for either a spot on the roster or minutes in the regular season rotation.

Let’s take a look at Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, who is among the players that will be interesting to watch over the next few weeks.

Player Bio

An early second-round draft selection earlier this offseason, Oklahoma City packaged two picks to move up and take Robinson-Earl. A Villanova product, he was a two-college player that averaged 15.7 points and 8.5 rebounds per game in his sophomore season.

Robinson-Earl is the perfect forward for the type of roster the Thunder are looking to build. With a versatile skillset, he’s able to play the power forward position as well as small-ball center.

Standing at 6-foot-9, the 20-year-old has the upside to develop into a key role player for the Thunder moving forward.

Roster Outlook

In terms of rookies that are truly ready for the NBA, Robinson-Earl is among the best. A player with a maturity level beyond his years, he makes few mistakes and plays within himself.

While many young players try to do too much in effort to help their team, Robinson-Earl is known for doing exactly what his team needs to win.

Robinson-Earl will likely never be a flashy player or someone that averages 20 points per game, but he will do the things that are still crucial to team success.

