The Cannon Falls Bombers football team got back on track Friday night on the road with a 54-12 rout of the La Crescent-Hokah Lancers. A week after struggling on run defense in the loss to Chatfield, the Bombers’ defense limited the Lancers to just 93 yards on the ground and less than 200 overall. Meanwhile, for the second time this fall the Cannon Falls rushing attack tallied over 500 yards.