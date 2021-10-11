CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
KLST Morning Forecast: Monday, October 11th

By Heath Bradberg
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a bit of a gusty end to this past weekend (dust was blown into the Concho Valley quickly), we will start this morning with slightly cooler temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s around the region. Winds will be on the calm side as we get through the morning hours (less than five miles per hour) and we will have plenty of clear skies. At the beginning of the afternoon, we are looking to have temperatures just in the 70s for the viewing area. Winds will still be a bit on the calm side and we will have plenty of sunny skies. Later today, our highs will be in the mid 80s for the region. Winds will pick up a bit from the southeast around 5-10, and sunshine will continue to stick around as we get through the rest of the day. Tonight, we are looking to have an increase in cloud cover, more in the overnight hours. Lows will be a bit warmer, in the upper 50s to low 60s. Winds will still be coming from the southeast around 5-10 miles per hour. Tomorrow, we will have a mix of sun and clouds, but it will be the wind speeds playing a critical factor in our conditions. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s and winds will be coming from the south with speeds up to 25 miles per hour, especially in the late morning to early afternoon hours. As we get into the middle of this week, we are looking at another cold front moving through, which will drop us back to the 80s for highs. Scattered showers look more promising for Wednesday as well, and will linger until early Thursday morning. Heading into the last day of this week and through the weekend, we may want to start thinking about grabbing those sweaters and light coats. Highs are expected to be just in the 70s around the region and overnight lows will drop to the 40s, which will make our morning a bit more on the chilly side.

