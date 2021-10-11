Bill to Phase Out Gas-Powered Landscaping Equipment Signed by Governor
Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill that will soon ban the sale of new gas-powered leaf blowers and lawn mowers in California. The legislation, AB 1346, was introduced by by Assemblymember Marc Berman (D-Menlo Park) and Lorena Gonzalez (D-San Diego), which will phase out the sale of new gas-powered small off-road engines in California. Small off-road engines, primarily found in outdoor power equipment, emit smog-forming pollutants at levels projected to outpace those from passenger cars this year.eastcountytoday.net
Comments / 0