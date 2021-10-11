CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ICC Provides COVID-19 Aid for Church Leaders in Nepal

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article10/11/2021 Washington D.C. (International Christian Concern) – The impact of COVID-19 was felt around the world, but particularly so in persecuted communities that were already struggling pre-pandemic. In Nepal, the effects of the pandemic were devastating. It is estimated that more than 10,000 people died and more than half a million were affected by the virus. Due to the spread of COVID-19 and the resulting lockdowns, the country’s economy was also shattered.

Forbes

COVID-19 Vaccines Mean The Beginning Of A Safe Return To Normal Life In Nepal

47-year-old Damara Bham remembers a time before vaccines in remote far western Nepal, when children died and no one knew why. "Back in the day, we would hear about typhoid, black fever, pneumonia, measles, but we didn't know much about them," says 47-year-old Damara Bham, who lives in Duhun, in Nepal's far western Darchula District.
PUBLIC HEALTH
b975.com

WHO is sending COVID-19 aid for North Korea

SEOUL (Reuters) – The World Health Organization (WHO) says it is sending COVID-19 aid for North Korea through China’s border port of Dalian, despite few signs North Korea has eased strict border lockdowns to keep the virus out. In its latest weekly report for South and East Asia, which covers...
PUBLIC HEALTH
persecution.org

ICC Feeds 100 IDPs in Christian-majority Chin State

10/12/2021 Myanmar (International Christian Concern) – The power-thirsty Burmese Army (Tatmadaw) staged a coup to topple the civilian government led by Aung Sang Suu Kyi in February. Myanmar has since descended into chaos and faces endless fighting throughout the country. One of the ethnic groups that bears the brunt of...
WORLD
khqa.com

Churches continue to adjust during COVID-19 pandemic

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — First Christian Church in Quincy is glad to return to in-person service; however, church leaders continue to make adjustments to keep the environment safe for worshipers. At the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, the church started offering its Sunday services online. Although it was something...
QUINCY, IL
persecution.org

Church in Northern India Attacked by Mob of 200 Radicals

10/09/2021 India (International Christian Concern) – According to the Union of Catholic Asian News (UCAN), a church in India’s Uttarakhand state was attacked by a mob of 200 radical Hindu nationalists earlier this week. Christian leaders in Uttarakhand are now calling on authorities to take strict action against the mob that left a church damaged and at least three Christians seriously injured.
RELIGION
persecution.org

Two Christians in Pakistan Gunned Down in Religious Dispute

Survivors Call for Culprits to Be Brought to Justice. 10/12/2021 Washington D.C. (International Christian Concern) – International Christian Concern (ICC) has learned that two Christians in Pakistan were gunned down by a mob of Muslims following a property dispute that turned religious. Local human rights defenders claim that the deadly attack was the result of unchecked religious intolerance against minorities in Pakistan.
SOCIETY
persecution.org

Hope House: Launching Growth

10/12/2021 Washington D.C. (International Christian Concern) – “Before, I couldn’t visit people (in the village),” says the pastor of the church in Village K in Egypt. “They wouldn’t welcome me because they didn’t know us. Now I am visiting houses I never thought I’d be able to go to.” ICC’s partnership with the local church to implement Hope House provided avenues for outreach to the community as the center sought to build up the education of historically persecuted Christians. As a result, the church has grown nearly ten times its original size since the inception of this particular Hope House.
ADVOCACY
YubaNet

Africa: Covid-19 Aid Falling Short

Nairobi, October 12, 2021 – The Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for African governments to strengthen social protection systems and fulfill people’s rights to social security and an adequate standard of living, Human Rights Watch said today. Many African governments introduced measures like cash transfers and food assistance in response to the rising poverty and hunger occasioned by the pandemic, but most households received no support. The World Bank forecasts that the Covid-19 crisis will have pushed an additional 29 million Africans into extreme poverty by the end of 2021.
PUBLIC HEALTH
persecution.org

Taliban Instruct Religious Police to Be “Moderate”

Activists Remain Skeptical as Taliban Leaders Communicate Progressivism. 10/13/2021 Washington, D.C. (International Christian Concern) – International Christian Concern (ICC) has learned that Taliban leaders are taking steps to instruct the religious police to be more moderate. The religious police have traditionally been feared throughout Afghanistan because of their brutality in enforcing the Taliban’s extreme interpretation of Sharia law. Now, they are trying to shake hands and charm communities. Reports have surfaced of local religious police taking time to encourage shoppers to follow the edicts of Sharia law and to make sure women’s heads are covered.
RELIGION
persecution.org

From Terror at Kabul Airport to Freedom | Part 2

(International Christian Concern) – Last week, we introduced you to Larry, a believer who narrowly escaped Afghanistan as the Taliban swept in. Today, he is sharing the reality of life on the ground for those who are still stuck in the nation. Would you take a moment to pray for...
RELIGION
persecution.org

Gunmen Abduct Three Seminarians in Nigeria

“We ask for your closeness to us in praying for the quick and safe release of our abducted brothers,” Fr. Emmanuel Okolo, chancellor of the Diocese of Kafanchan, wrote in a memo yesterday. “Well-wishers of our Institute and Seminary are hereby encouraged to desist from taking the laws into their...
RELIGION
persecution.org

Turkish Military Campaign Seemingly Targets Syrian and Iraqi Christians

Parallels are being drawn between Turkey’s current actions and its Ottoman Empire predecessor and the Islamic State, both of the latter severely persecuting and driving out Christians. “The recent attacks on our villages brought back to our memory Safar Barlik in 1915, when the Ottoman Empire targeted us … Now, here in Syria, history is repeating itself. Those who attack our villages … are no different from ISIS because they are displacing us and destroying our villages,” commented Elias Antar, the head of the Assyrian People’s Assembly.
WORLD
atlantanews.net

India exports 10 crore Covid-19 jabs each to Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar, Iran

New Delhi [India], October 14 (ANI): After the resumption of export of COVID-19 vaccines in October, India has exported 10 crore vaccines each to Nepal, Myanmar, Iran and Bangladesh under Vaccine Maitri, said the government sources. India has pressed the restart button to supply COVID-19 vaccines along with initial supplies...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Biden to meet Pope Francis to discuss climate change and support for poor

President Joe Biden will meet with Pope Francis later this month for a discussion on how the US and the Vatican can work together on issues ranging from climate change to bettering treatment of the poor, the White House said on Thursday.A statement from press secretary Jen Psaki indicated that the conversation would cover “efforts grounded in respect for fundamental human dignity, including ending the COVID-19 pandemic, tackling the climate crisis, and caring for the poor”.The meeting will take place on 29 October, two days before the US is set to take part in the 2021 United Nations Climate...
ADVOCACY
persecution.org

Chinese Street Preacher Released from His Sixth Detention

Chen Wensheng, who has been persistent in preaching the Gospel on the streets despite ongoing surveillance and repeated arrests from the local authorities, was detained from September 26 to October 11 for his street evangelism. After his release, he posted on social media, “Hallelujah! Thanks to God’s grace, the Lord’s...
RELIGION

