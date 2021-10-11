ICC Provides COVID-19 Aid for Church Leaders in Nepal
10/11/2021 Washington D.C. (International Christian Concern) – The impact of COVID-19 was felt around the world, but particularly so in persecuted communities that were already struggling pre-pandemic. In Nepal, the effects of the pandemic were devastating. It is estimated that more than 10,000 people died and more than half a million were affected by the virus. Due to the spread of COVID-19 and the resulting lockdowns, the country’s economy was also shattered.www.persecution.org
