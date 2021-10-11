CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FDA's Booster Week, Iraqis Vote (And Don't), Taiwan Responds to China

By Public Editor
NPR
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFDA advisors meet to consider Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine boosters. Poor turnout mars Iraq's parliamentary elections. And Taiwan tells China it will not bow to pressure to reunify.

Why China Sends Warplanes Into Taiwan’s Airspace But Doesn’t Attack

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA — University student Feng Hao of Taiwan and his parents worry increasingly of an attack from mainland China, just 60 kilometers from their island. The number of Chinese military planes flown through a corner of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone surged to 125 in the first days of October.
Public Radio International PRI

Taiwan through China's eyes

Fears that China will invade Taiwan in the coming years are running high. Taiwan’s government recently warned that China will be “fully able” to seize the island by 2025. And Pentagon officials are sounding alarms over record numbers of Chinese warplanes zooming near Taiwan in a show of force. But what is the Chinese Communist Party really thinking? As The World’s Patrick Winn reports, Beijing believes that China is the real victim in this story, and even so, the Chinese military may not be as war-ready as it seems.
AFP

US experts recommend Moderna booster for older and at-risk groups

An expert committee on Thursday recommended a booster dose of Moderna's anti-Covid vaccine in the United States for certain at-risk groups, a month after making a similar decision for the Pfizer shot. The opinion submitted by the advisory committee of the Food and Drug Administration -- composed of researchers, epidemiologists and infectious disease experts -- is not binding, but it is rare for the FDA not to follow it. After a day of debate, the experts decided to authorize a booster dose of Moderna for three categories of people: the over-65s, people aged between 18 and 64 who are at a higher risk of developing a severe version of the coronavirus, and those whose work may involve frequent exposure to the virus. The same definitions were adopted for the Pfizer booster.
People who got the Moderna vaccine may soon be eligible for COVID boosters

FDA advisers vote unanimously on recommending that the agency authorize Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine boosters. The agency will consider Johnson & Johnson's booster authorization request on Friday. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. Millions of people who got the Moderna vaccine could soon be eligible for a booster. A Food and Drug Administration advisory...
Are China's Threats to Taiwan a Bluff?

Monday, four dozen Chinese military aircraft flew into Taiwan's air defense zone, climaxing a weekend of provocations that saw nearly 150 sorties of China-based fighters and bombers. The U.S. State Department countered by issuing a stern statement warning Beijing about the adverse effect on regional "stability" of such "provocative military...
After week of tensions, China’s Xi vows ‘reunification’ with Taiwan

BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese President Xi Jinping vowed on Saturday to realise “reunification” with Taiwan, though did not directly mention the use of force, following a week of tensions with the Chinese-claimed island. Democratically ruled Taiwan has come under increased military and political pressure from Beijing to accept its sovereignty, but...
On the 110th anniversary of the founding of the Republic of China (Taiwan)

October 10th, 2021 marks the 110th anniversary of the founding of the Republic of China (Taiwan). We are also celebrating the first year of reopening the Taipei Economic & Cultural Office in Guam. However, due to the increase in covid19 cases on Guam our event this year is virtual. Although we cannot be together in person to celebrate, Taiwan remains dedicated to supporting Guam and CNMI during the pandemic and beyond. We are stronger together!
