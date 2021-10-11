Black Entrepreneur Launches African-Themed Jewelry Line, Goes From $5K in Sales to $50K a Month
Meet Penny Clarke, founder of Millie’s International Creations, an online fashion boutique that sells high-end, handcrafted African-themed jewelry, handbags, and home fashion. She started the company six years ago when she become a furloughed government employee working in Washington, DC. Since then, after partnering with local female artisans in Ghana, she has grown the business from about $5,000 in monthly sales to now more than $50,000 month.www.blackenterprise.com
