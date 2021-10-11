Black Entrepreneur Launches African-Themed Jewelry Line, Goes From $5K in Sales to $50K a Month

FLOWER MOUND, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Black Bird Biotech, Inc. (OTC PINK:BBBT), manufacturer of plant-based MiteXstreamTM biopesticide, announced today that it has launched an online store for its game-changing biopesticide, MiteXstreamTM, to facilitate direct sales to commercial and home users. The new www.mitexstream.com website has been redesigned to better handle traffic driven to it by BBBT's marketing efforts within the dynamic cannabis industry, one that is expected to grow to $45 billion by 2025 [Source: Brightfield Group]. BBBT also is focusing marketing efforts on potential large customers across the agricultural spectrum, including, in addition to large cannabis grows, coffee farms ($20 billion in global sales annually), vineyards ($4.5 billion in U.S. sales annually) and plant and flower farms ($16 billion in U.S. sales annually).

