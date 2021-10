It’s been over a year since Cleveland CycleWerks unveiled its first-ever electric bike, the Falcon. To be more specific, it was March, 2020—and with everything that was going on in the world right around that time, we don’t blame you if it got lost in the shuffle. Still, it marked two departures for CCW: Its first electric bike, and also the first CCW model that would be made completely in the U.S.

OHIO STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO