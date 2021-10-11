How gaming companies are leading the way on curbing hate speech

Facebook’s (#FB) share price dived over 4% lower yesterday as its services including Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger and Oculus experienced an outage, with the downtime being reported as over six hours causing considerable turmoil for its users. According to Facebook the outage was caused by a configuration issue and the company believes that no user data were affected by it. It should be noted that the social media company faces renewed issues about hateful content after a whistleblower revealed that Facebook did not deal with such content in an adequate manner. Yet the company stated that “to suggest we encourage bad content and do nothing is just not true”. We would like to see how the situation plays out for Facebook, yet we note that other mega-cap tech shares like Apple (#AAPL), Amazon (#AMZN), and Alphabet (#GOOG) seem to be on the retreat, practically dragging Nasdaq lower as well.

INTERNET ・ 10 DAYS AGO