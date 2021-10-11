CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Proposed bill would require landlords to pay for tenants’ internet

By Kathryn Brenzel
therealdeal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLandlords in New York City are already on the hook for their tenants’ heat and hot water. A proposed City Council bill wants to add internet service to that list. The measure, introduced Thursday by Council member Ben Kallos, would require owners of multifamily buildings to provide free broadband internet to their tenants. If the bill is passed, existing buildings with 10 or more apartments would have until Jan. 1, 2026 to comply.

pippa97
4d ago

So now people expect their “want” stuff to be paid for by someone other then them? Internet is a want not a need so if it’s something you expect, you should expect to pay for it.

Tuda Doggs
4d ago

Redistribution of landlord profits. Stop the communist takeover, don’t vote for Democrats. Notice that crude is $81/barrel today? That’s going to hurt the country big time.

Robert Kahn
4d ago

I would like to thank all the Democrats for making it easier not to work. Frankly, the landlords should be paying for our groceries too.

City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Government
