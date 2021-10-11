Proposed bill would require landlords to pay for tenants’ internet
Landlords in New York City are already on the hook for their tenants’ heat and hot water. A proposed City Council bill wants to add internet service to that list. The measure, introduced Thursday by Council member Ben Kallos, would require owners of multifamily buildings to provide free broadband internet to their tenants. If the bill is passed, existing buildings with 10 or more apartments would have until Jan. 1, 2026 to comply.therealdeal.com
