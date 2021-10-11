Harry Styles Concerts Are His Fans' Met Gala

While taking the train from Fairfield to Grand Central Station, there was no doubt in anyone’s mind where most of the people were going. At every stop more and more people would come on decorating the train cars in an array of colors. Girls with cowboy hats and bright pink pants, boys with open shirts and glitter in their hair and mothers and fathers accompanying their children and dressing in matching outfits. The fact that an artist’s influence can be so apparent that every person who attends their show feels the desire to show up in their most outlandish, boldest uniform shows how unifying a night with Harry Styles is meant to be.

FAIRFIELD, CT ・ 6 DAYS AGO