CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Harry Styles Concerts Are His Fans' Met Gala

By Maura Brannigan
fashionista.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwenty minutes before Harry Styles is set to appear onstage at Chicago's monster United Center, I find myself speaking to a group of concertgoers dressed as if they're en route to Stevie Nicks Night at Studio 54. The foursome made the pilgrimage earlier that day from Fort Wayne, Ind., a three-plus hour drive from the venue at which Styles is headlining two sold-out stadium shows as part of his rescheduled "Love on Tour." They're dripping in sequins and feathers, with a rainbowed assemblage of jewelry, boas and itty-bitty handbags that no doubt had been curated in the days prior.

fashionista.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Targum

I saw Harry Styles on tour: Here's how it went

Harry Styles made his return to the stage on Sept. 4 in Las Vegas to kick off his “Love On Tour” concert, which was postponed for more than a year due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. “Love On Tour,” which is Styles’ second tour as a solo artist, includes...
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Olivia Wilde Dances To Boyfriend Harry Styles’ Music As He Performs In Concert — Watch

Olivia Wilde danced like nobody was watching at boyfriend Harry Styles’ ‘Love on Tour’ show in North Carolina this week. Olivia Wilde danced her heart out at boyfriend Harry Styles’ show in North Carolina. The filmmaker, 37, joined her English singer beau, 27, at his “Love on Tour” stop in Raleigh at PNC Area on October 12. In a video shared by a TikTok user who attended the concert, the Don’t Worry Darling director could be seen dancing to “Woman” from the singer’s eponymous 2017 debut album.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Olivia Wilde’s Parents ‘Adore’ Harry Styles: How They Sweetly Supported Singer at NYC Concert

He met the parents — and they love him! Olivia Wilde‘s family showed up to support Harry Styles at his New York City concerts. Styles, 27, brought Love on Tour to Madison Square Garden on Sunday, October 3, and Monday, October 4. While the Booksmart director, 37, didn’t appear to be at either show, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly that she sent some of her loved ones to cheer on her man.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Rihanna
HollywoodLife

Matt Damon Takes Daughters Alexia, Isabella & Stella To A Harry Styles Concert In NYC — Photos

Dad’s night out! The 50-year-old action movie star took his daughters to the British rocker’s concert in New York City for a family affair. He’s not like a regular dad, he’s a cool dad! Matt Damon took his three daughters, Alexia, 22, Isabella, 15, and Stella, 10, out for a Harry Styles concert on Sunday, October 3 at Madison Square Garden, proving his bona fides as one of the best dads in town. The Bourne Identity star went casual for the occasion, wearing a short-sleeved black button down shirt over a white T-shirt, fitted, dark grey jeans, and a black baseball cap.
CELEBRITIES
Miami New Times

The Best Concerts in Miami This Week: Harry Styles, Maluma, Mark Knight, and More

This week, Harry Styles' Love On Tour lands at the FLA Live Arena with Jenny Lewis along for the ride; Maluma brings his Papi Juancho Tour to FTX Arena; SortaSecret's not-so-secret party with Mark Knight is going on at the 94th Aero Squadron; and the Polar Boys and the Hails kick off their Florida tour at the Ground.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Met Gala#Camping#Monster United Center#Tiktok#Showgoers
Fairfield Mirror

A Night With Harry Styles

While taking the train from Fairfield to Grand Central Station, there was no doubt in anyone’s mind where most of the people were going. At every stop more and more people would come on decorating the train cars in an array of colors. Girls with cowboy hats and bright pink pants, boys with open shirts and glitter in their hair and mothers and fathers accompanying their children and dressing in matching outfits. The fact that an artist’s influence can be so apparent that every person who attends their show feels the desire to show up in their most outlandish, boldest uniform shows how unifying a night with Harry Styles is meant to be.
FAIRFIELD, CT
WRAL News

When Harry met the Canes: Harry Styles goes golfing in Raleigh

Raleigh, N.C. — Prior to his show at PNC Arena on Tuesday, singer Harry Styles spent an afternoon at a Raleigh golf course. The Carolina Hurricanes posted a picture of Styles alongside Sebastian Aho and Martin Necas. Following the star-studded round of golf, the Hurricanes changed their name on Twitter...
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Community Policy