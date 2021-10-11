Digging deep: Can Skylar Diggins-Smith capture the championship that has eluded her since her collegiate days?
Skylar Diggins-Smith has complied a career that any young, aspiring hooper should envy. In addition to her numerous on-court achievements at the high school, college and professional levels, she has built a successful individual brand. As the first woman athlete to sign with Roc Nation Sports, the agency founded by JAY-Z, Diggins-Smith has secured several high-profile endorsement deals, including becoming the first women’s basketball player to sign with Puma. Since giving birth to her son in 2019, Diggins-Smith also has emerged as an outspoken advocate for mothers, both within sports and beyond.www.swishappeal.com
Comments / 0