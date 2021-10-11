CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Digging deep: Can Skylar Diggins-Smith capture the championship that has eluded her since her collegiate days?

By Cat Ariail
swishappeal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSkylar Diggins-Smith has complied a career that any young, aspiring hooper should envy. In addition to her numerous on-court achievements at the high school, college and professional levels, she has built a successful individual brand. As the first woman athlete to sign with Roc Nation Sports, the agency founded by JAY-Z, Diggins-Smith has secured several high-profile endorsement deals, including becoming the first women’s basketball player to sign with Puma. Since giving birth to her son in 2019, Diggins-Smith also has emerged as an outspoken advocate for mothers, both within sports and beyond.

www.swishappeal.com

Comments / 0

Related
swishappeal.com

2021 WNBA Finals Preview: No. 5 seed Phoenix Mercury, No. 6 seed Chicago Sky tip off Game 1 of fairytale Finals

We’ve got a fairytale WNBA Finals between the No. 5 seed Phoenix Mercury and No. 6 seed Chicago Sky!. Game 1 of the five-game series tips off on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on ABC. While this is a rematch of the 2014 WNBA Finals, when the Mercury swept the Sky to win their last championship, the headliners of this version are Candace Parker and Diana Taurasi.
BASKETBALL
The Spun

Lakers Reportedly Waiving Notable Shooting Guard

The start of the 2021-22 NBA regular season is in just six days and teams are busy at work trying to finalize their rosters. The Los Angeles Lakers inched a step closer to that goal by making their first major cut of the preseason on Wednesday. According to Jovan Buha...
NBA
Lakers Daily

Report: Lakers set to release 4 players as regular season approaches

With the 2021-22 regular season rapidly approaching, the Los Angeles Lakers have requested waivers on four players. Perhaps the most notable player being released is Joel Ayayi. Ayayi showed a lot of promise throughout his time at Gonzaga University. During his final season there, he posted averages of 12.0 points,...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
Larry Brown Sports

Warriors make surprising decision on final roster spot

The Golden State Warriors made a surprising decision concerning their final roster spot. Golden State decided to keep their final roster spot empty. Following their final preseason game, they waived four players who were competing the final spot: Avery Bradley, Gary Payton II, Michael Mulder and Jordan Bell. Bradley and...
NBA
AllLakers

Lakers News: LA Finalizes Roster and Makes Cuts

Preseason/training camp is coming to a close, and it was time for the Lakers to finalize their 15 slot roster. Cam Oliver, Chaundee Brown and Trevelin Queen, and Joel Ayayi have all been cut. They follow Mac McClung and Frank Mason III, who were cut earlier in the preseason. Oliver, Queen, and Brown are likely to be playing for the Lakers G-League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maya Moore
Person
Ros Gold Onwude
Person
Elena Delle Donne
Person
Nancy Lieberman
Person
Diana Taurasi
Person
Sky
Person
Brittney Griner
swishappeal.com

Taurasi, unreal again, sends Mercury to Finals

The Phoenix Mercury seemed to win their semifinal series against the Las Vegas Aces by more than three points. When they needed to take over in Game 5, they were able to, demonstrating the explosive offense that led them to 26- and 27-point victories in Games 2 and 3, respectively. Diana Taurasi was simply lethal in captaining that takeover and gave herself an opportunity to undoubtedly cement her GOAT status by matching two others in the conversation, Cynthia Cooper and Maya Moore, with four championships.
NBA
swishappeal.com

Mercury aiming to be among WNBA royalty

The Phoenix Mercury shocked the world and eliminated the Las Vegas Aces from playoff contention by winning Game 5 Friday night. Brittney Griner made the game-defining play in the final seconds of the fourth, blocking A’ja Wilson’s shot and securing the victory. With the GOAT in Diana Taurasi, a dominant...
BASKETBALL
swishappeal.com

For the first time since 2014, Sandy Brondello is back in the Finals

Sandy Brondello, head coach of the Phoenix Mercury since 2014, knows that winning a WNBA championship is not easy. In five seasons as a WNBA player — two with the Detroit Shock (1998-99), two with the Miami Sol (2001-02) and one with the Seattle Storm (2003) — the one-time All-Star (1999) made the playoffs two times. In 1999, the Shock bowed out in the first round, losing their single game. In 2001, the Sol fell 2-1 in the Eastern Conference semifinals.
NBA
swishappeal.com

Diamond DeShields is doing whatever the Sky need in order to win

If you are a fan of the Chicago Sky or a fan of the WNBA, you may have noticed that Diamond DeShields is Kahleah Copper’s biggest fan. Two years ago, DeShields was the third star on the Sky along with Courtney Vandersloot and Allie Quigley and led the team with 16.2 points per game. She was 24 years old and on the rise. She displayed offensive versatility from the wing and her athleticism and explosiveness made her appear to be a superstar in the making.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roc Nation Sports#Jay Z#Mercury#Washington High School#Irish#Notre Dame#Ncaa Division#All American#Big East Pl
swishappeal.com

Copper shows no signs of slowing down in Finals debut, Sky take Game 1

The Chicago Sky used 21 points and 10 rebounds from Kahleah Copper and a 26-4 second-quarter run to win by a comfortable 91-77 margin over the Phoenix Mercury in Game 1 of the WNBA Finals Sunday afternoon at Footprint Center in Phoenix. Copper also had three assists and two steals...
NBA
swishappeal.com

2021 WNBA finalist Chicago Sky peaking at right time

The Chicago Sky are officially headed to the WNBA Finals after defeating the Connecticut Sun in the semifinals three games to one. It’s Chicago’s deepest postseason run since 2014, when the Sky were swept in that year’s Finals by the Phoenix Mercury. It’s also one of the more enigmatic Finals appearances by any WNBA team in recent memory.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox News

JR Smith 83 in collegiate golf debut

Pro hooper-turned-amateur golfer JR Smith made his collegiate golfing debut on Monday. The two-time NBA champion hit the links as a walk-on member of the North Carolina A&T men’s team, competing in Elon’s Phoenix Invitational. Smith finished his two-round introduction into college tournament golf at 19-over. Not unlike many other...
GOLF
swishappeal.com

Mercury and Sky fans: celebrate your team making the Finals!

Swish Appeal has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Swish Appeal and SB Nation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our guiding principles. PHOENIX: 4 THE VALLEY. The Phoenix Mercury have advanced to the 2021 WNBA Finals behind the GOATness...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
WNBA
swishappeal.com

EuroLeague Women: Seeking 2-0 start, Dynamo Kursk brings back Epiphanny Prince

Russian club Dynamo Kursk began the 2021-22 EuroLeague Women season on a strong note, defeating VBW Arka Gdynia in the competition’s opening week behind 30 points and six steals from Slovenian center Eva Lisec and 22 points and 11 rebounds from American forward Natasha Howard. Kursk now heads into week...
BASKETBALL
The Baltimore Sun

Maryland men’s basketball lands four-star recruit Bobi Klintman, first in Class of 2022

Maryland men’s basketball got its first Class of 2022 commitment as four-star recruit Bobi Klintman, a 6-foot-9 small forward from Sweden, announced via Twitter and Instagram on Wednesday that he’s headed to College Park next season. Klintman, who also considered offers from Rutgers, Loyola-Chicago, Kansas, Texas A&M and Virginia, is rated the No. 111 overall recruit by 247Sports and No. 30 at ...
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy