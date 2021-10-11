Digging deep: Can Skylar Diggins-Smith capture the championship that has eluded her since her collegiate days?

The Phoenix Mercury seemed to win their semifinal series against the Las Vegas Aces by more than three points. When they needed to take over in Game 5, they were able to, demonstrating the explosive offense that led them to 26- and 27-point victories in Games 2 and 3, respectively. Diana Taurasi was simply lethal in captaining that takeover and gave herself an opportunity to undoubtedly cement her GOAT status by matching two others in the conversation, Cynthia Cooper and Maya Moore, with four championships.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO