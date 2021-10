Petr Cornelie 2020-21 international per game statistics. Petr Cornelie has been on the radar for the Denver Nuggets for several years. Selected by the team with the 53rd pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, Cornelie has been a draft and stash prospect for over five years. He had already been playing professionally in France for three seasons when the Nuggets selected him and has remained in the LNB Pro A French League for the five seasons since, bouncing around between a few different teams during his eight total years in the league. For the vast majority of his time, seven seasons in all, Cornelie played a smaller role. It wasn’t until this year, his eighth and final season in the league, that he began to break out.

