2021-22 Charlotte Hornets fantasy hoops projected stats

The Charlotte Hornets have reported that their entire team has been vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Associated Press. The NBA has recently been throwing around the idea of a COVID vaccine mandate. Two major NBA cities, San Francisco and New York, have already made it so unvaccinated players will not be able to play in home games. The NBA backed this up by stating that players who miss games due to being unvaccinated will not be paid for said games.

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO