Royal Roundup: MLS suspends SKC player for gambling on league games

Major League Soccer has suspended Sporting Kansas City’s midfielder Felipe Hernandez for the remainder of the 2021 season. After an investigation it was determined that he violated the league ethics rules regarding gambling on matches. He placed bets on two separate MLS matches - not involving SKC. USL has also suspended him for the rest of their season as he has also played matches for SKC’s affiliate Sporting Kansas City II. He is eligible to end suspension on Jan. 1st if he completes conditions set by the league; SKC coach Peter Vermes indicates that he would welcome Felilpe back.