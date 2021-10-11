CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Royal Roundup: MLS suspends SKC player for gambling on league games

By Kreg Asay
RSL Soapbox
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMajor League Soccer has suspended Sporting Kansas City’s midfielder Felipe Hernandez for the remainder of the 2021 season. After an investigation it was determined that he violated the league ethics rules regarding gambling on matches. He placed bets on two separate MLS matches - not involving SKC. USL has also suspended him for the rest of their season as he has also played matches for SKC’s affiliate Sporting Kansas City II. He is eligible to end suspension on Jan. 1st if he completes conditions set by the league; SKC coach Peter Vermes indicates that he would welcome Felilpe back.

www.rslsoapbox.com

Comments / 0

Related
RSL Soapbox

Royal Roundup: NWSL commissioner Lisa Baird resigns over league misconduct scandal

Last week saw the NWSL set into turmoil over the termination of a prominent coach, which culminated Friday with all weekend games being cancelled or postponed (unclear as yet), and the resignation of Commissioner Lisa Baird. Baird reportedly knew about the allegations of harassment against players, but did nothing about it. This in only the latest reported incident in a series that go back years, and has involved multiple teams including North Carolina Courage, Portland Thorns, Washington Spirit, Racing Louisville, OL Reign and Utah Royals.
MLS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
90min

MLS Week 29 best players - ranked

Another week is in the books and the MLS Cup playoffs are racing into view. It's at this time of the season where teams need their very best players to step up. Whether they're battling for Supporters' Shield or just scrapping over the playoff line, difference-makers, well, they make all the difference.
MLS
chatsports.com

Clubs issue plea to South American players to come home early from World Cup qualifiers so they can play in Premier League games

Premier League, FIFA World Cup, Fabinho, Giovani Lo Celso, Emerson Aparecido Leite de Souza Junior, Gabriel Jesus, Argentina national football team, Cristian Romero, Fred, Ederson. Premier League clubs have asked their South American stars to withdraw from international duty early so they can be available to play when the season...
PREMIER LEAGUE
sportingkc.com

Preview: SKC II to visit Memphis on Wednesday

Aiming to bounce back from a narrow 1-0 home loss to Birmingham Legion FC last Friday, Sporting Kansas City II (4-15-8, 20 points) will hit the road for a two-game trip this week against upstart Memphis 901 FC (9-8-8, 35 points) and Central Division leaders Louisville City FC (15-5-7, 52 points).
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Neville
Person
Peter Vermes
RSL Soapbox

Royal Roundup: Fallout from the NWSL abuse scandal expands to other countries

The sexual abuse scandal that broke in NWSL late last week is now spreading to other leagues as players come out of hiding to tell their experiences. Australia and Venezuela are the first to countries to announce investigations into allegations of abuse in their respective women’s leagues and national teams.
MLS
uticaphoenix.net

Ukranian hockey player suspended three games for racist gesture aimed

A Ukrainian Hockey League player is facing additional consequences after making a racist gesture toward a Black American opponent during a league game Sunday. Andrei Deniskin of HC Kremenchuk was ejected after taunting Jalen Smereck of HC Donbass Donetsk by mimicking peeling a banana and eating it. On Wednesday, the...
HOCKEY
chatsports.com

Felipe Hernandez suspended for gambling for the remainder of the year

Sporting Kansas City Homegrown midfielder has been suspended without for pay the remainder of the season for violating MLS gambling integrity rules and standards of conduct. Hernandez came to SKC manager Peter Vermes on July 5th. Vermes and the league took immediate steps to make sure Hernandez was safe. The league and law enforcement opened investigations.
GAMBLING
Citizen Online

Doubledays' O'Ferrall named Perfect Game league player of the year

The Auburn Doubledays' Griffin O'Ferrall has been named the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League's 2021 player of the year, the team announced Friday. O'Ferrall, who is committed to the University of Virginia, led the PGCBL in batting average (.404), runs scored (43), and total hits (61). He also finished second in the league in stolen bases (29).
AUBURN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skc#Us Soccer#Vancouver Whitecaps#Uefa Nations League#Royal Roundup#Major League Soccer#Usl#Cbs#Rsl#American#Mls Usl#Inter Miami#Racing Louisville#Washington Spirit#Usmnt#Wapo
Hutch Post

Sporting KC player suspended

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Major League Soccer suspended Sporting Kansas City midfielder Felipe Hernandez without pay for the rest of the season Friday for violating the league’s gambling integrity rules and standards of conduct. MLS said Hernandez engaged in extensive and unlawful sports gambling, including placing wagers on two...
MLS
kshb.com

Sporting Kansas City midfielder Felipe Hernandez suspended for gambling violation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sporting Kansas City midfielder Felipe Hernandez has been suspended for the remainder of 2021 without pay, according to Major League Soccer. The suspension comes due to Hernandez violating the league’s gambling integrity rules and standards of conduct. Hernandez unlawfully “engaged in extensive and unlawful sports gambling,”...
GAMBLING
Field Level Media

Sporting KC’s Felipe Hernandez suspended for betting on MLS matches

Sporting Kansas City midfielder Felipe Hernandez was suspended without pay for the rest of 2021 Friday after Major League Soccer discovered he had bet on league matches. “Hernandez engaged in extensive and unlawful sports gambling while a member of Sporting Kansas City that included placing wagers on two MLS matches, in direct contravention of league rules,” MLS said in a release.
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
NWSL
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
theloadout.com

Beyond Gaming’s Maoan suspended from League of Legends Worlds

Ahead of Beyond Gaming’s crucial tie against Hanwha Life Esports, Riot Games has announced that the team’s midlaner, Chien ‘Maoan’ Mao-An has been suspended from competitive play for the rest of the 2021 League of Legends World Championship. The news follows earlier reports that the player had been feeding drafting information to a friend.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinkie Town

Game 160: Twins at Royals

Time: 7:10 Central. Vegas Line: -135 MIN / KC +115. Weather: Slight chance thunderstorms, start temp 73°. Since the announced starters for this one as of late Thursday are John Gant (who shouldn’t be a starter next year) and TBD (who will lead the league in night-before Announced Starts, always does), let’s skip the Stats and go right to a preview of Twins Territory, 2031.
BASEBALL
kshb.com

Royals’ Bobby Witt Jr. named Baseball America’s Minor League Player of the Year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Royals farmhand Bobby Witt Jr. has been chosen as the 2021 Minor League Player of the Year by Baseball America. Splitting his first full professional season between Class AA Northwest Arkansas and Class AAA Omaha, the 21-year-old Witt appeared in 123 games with the Royals’ top two minor-league affiliates and led all minor-league players with 72 extra-base hits.
MLB
wsau.com

Bucks Pre-Season Game Suspended

MEMPHIS, TENN (MetroSource-WSAU) — The Bucks’ first preseason game was cut short. The game on the road against the Grizzlies was suspended at the end of the third quarter due to a fire alarm issue in the arena. Milwaukee lost the game 87-77. Jordan Nwora scored 16 points. Milwaukee will...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy