Joe Micheletti grew up in a family with nine kids in Hibbing and his family name has been synonymous with hockey in Minnesota for decades. In 1973, Micheletti helped Hibbing win a state title and he went on to help the University of Minnesota win national titles in 1974 and 1976. He went on to play in the WHA and NHL as a defenseman. He talks about all of this, previews the NHL season and more with The Rink Live's Mick Hatten and Jess Myers.

NHL ・ 11 DAYS AGO