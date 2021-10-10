CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steve Jordan Sheds Light On New Rolling Stones Gig

By Music News
940wfaw.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteve Jordan, the late-Charlie Watts' replacement, broke his silence to Vanity Fair about taking over the drum chair for the Rolling Stones. Jordan, Keith Richards' collaborator and drummer in his X-Pensive Winos solo band — is also known for his work on the original Saturday Night Live, the Blues Brothers, the Late Night with David Letterman Band, along with sessions with the Stones, and co-writing their 1989 Steel Wheels track, “Almost Hear You Sigh.”

