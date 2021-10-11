CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2021 Fastest Growing Companies, No. 8: Grinder, Taber & Grinder Inc.

By Jason Bolton
Memphis Business Journal
Memphis Business Journal
 4 days ago
MBJ's 2021 Fastest Growing Companies: No. 8: Grinder, Taber & Grinder, has a notable presence with major projects inside and outside the Memphis area. Nominations for the tenth annual Building Memphis are now open. The awards program honors commercial construction projects completed during the calendar year of 2021 that reflect professional excellence in the areas of architecture, design, engineering, and development; that represent significant economic impact through capital investment, job creation, and long-lasting revitalization; and positively impact the city through community vision, sustainability, and beautification. Building Memphis honors the project’s major players, including owners/developers, engineers, architects/designers, contractors, and financial lenders. You can show your support of the city by nominating today.

The Memphis Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

